'Let the children choose': Wicklow primary school to introduce gender-neutral uniform policy

A new gender-neutral school uniform policy is being introduced in a primary school in Wicklow.

The move, by St Brigid's National School in Greystones, means boys would be allowed to wear skirts and girls to wear trousers.

Up to now, the policy at St Brigid's National School meant girls wore a green tartan school pinafore, while boys wore grey trousers and a green jumper.

However, under new plan, boys will now be able to wear skirts and girls will be able to wear trousers.

The change in policy will come into effect from next September.

Boys and girls toilets at the school are also set to be replaced with gender-neutral versions.

The school said they are aiming to make children with gender-identity issues feel happy and accepted at school.

Tom Sherlock - Chairperson of the school's board of management - said the choice will be down to each individual child.

He said: "Between the pupils and their parents they will decide what type of uniform from the range available in the school.

"The correct decision is to leave the choice to the children, in consultation and with the approval of their parents, and the school will tolerate, within the school uniform policy, whichever they choose to use."