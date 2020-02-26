Leo Varadkar opens policy talks with other parties

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has agreed to open policy talks to form a government with other parties but says Fine Gael is still intent on going into opposition.

The decision comes after the Fine Gael leader spoke with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin earlier today.

Fine Gael has now decided to start the policy talks not only with Fianna Fáil but with the Greens.

However, Mr Varadkar said his position had not changed and he was intent on leading his party into opposition.

In a statement this evening, Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Martin Heydon said: “At today’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, the Taoiseach and Fine Gael President Leo Varadkar said the party position has not changed and that he intends to lead FG into opposition."

Mr Varadkar spoke to Micheál Martin earlier today in advance of the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting.

“The Taoiseach said he does not believe there is currently sufficient basis for appointing a negotiating team or initiating discussions on a potential Programme for Government.

“However, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have agreed to hold a one-day policy exchange next week on a number of common policy themes," it was added.

Mr Heydon said the policy talks would likely include matters discussed at a separate meeting yesterday between the Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader, including housing, climate change, health, cost-of-living, the economy, and taxation.

The statement said that Fine Gael will also meet the Greens for similar discussions next week.