Leo Varadkar on the attack: Many in Fianna Fáil ‘oppose social change’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted that the general election campaign has been “very difficult” for his party and that public opinion has “reset against us”.

He also took a swipe at rivals Fianna Fáil, saying there are “a lot of backwoodsmen” in the party who have opposed social change.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Varadkar conceded the campaign in which he and his party have relied on Brexit so heavily has not gone to plan.

He said the sharp drop in support for Fine Gael “would have happened anyway” even had he called the election in November, as many in his party had urged.

“I would say that certainly we feel that the first week of the campaign was very difficult,” he said. “It was very much a focus on all the many real problems that the country has, like health and housing, but lots of other ones.

“There is a view and it’s a view that a former taoiseach held. And I think he may be right. Bertie Ahern actually said it to me and he said, you know, don’t pay too much attention to opinion polls, because when the election is called, public opinion resets. And it can reset in your favour. It can reset against you.

“As it happened, public opinion reset against us at the start of this campaign, or just before it. I think that probably would have happened anyway, even if the election had been called in November.”

Mr Varadkar has said that, since the publication of manifestos and debates on TV, the campaign has improved and the mood is much better than in the 2016 campaign, which he admitted was “very difficult”.

Senior Fine Gael sources last night insisted there was “no panic” in the ranks, despite the party now being in third position behind Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

“We are playing into the wind alright, but heads are calm,” a senior source said.

Mr Varadkar was severely criticised by Fianna Fáil for suggesting there are “a lot of backwoodsmen” in the party who opposed social progress.

“And if we have a Fianna Fáil-led government, I have no doubt that the social progress we have seen in recent years will not continue,” he said.

There are a lot of backwoodsmen in Fianna Fáil that would slow down social progress. The referendum would not have happened had Fianna Fáil been in office.

In response, Fianna Fáil figures said such comments were beneath the Taoiseach.

“This type of condescending name-calling should be beneath the Taoiseach — it’s disappointing that he is stooping to such a level,” a senior source said.

“Fianna Fáil have thousands of decent, hard-working members who are doing their utmost to get as many of our 84 candidates elected. Each of them know that the people want this Government out, and we are offering a real and sustainable change.

"So people will decide next Saturday and we will work every day and night up to that to ask them to give FF their vote.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin renewed its call for RTÉ to include leader Mary Lou McDonald in its final debate tomorrow, set to be a head-to-head affair between Mr Varadkar and Micheál Martin.

RTÉ said: “At the outset of the election, RTÉ set out its approach to leaders’ debates based on empirical data. That has not changed. Throughout the campaign, RTÉ has considered representations made by those contesting the election, regarding our coverage and leaders’ debates. We will continue to give consideration to any representation made.”

Its steering committee is to meet at 11am today to discuss Sinn Féin’s request. It is expected that Ms McDonald will be included in the debate.

However, the Labour Party has also requested its leader Brendan Howlin and other leaders be include.

Earlier, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned that electing Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil to office will have grave consequences for the country.