Leo learns services and supports top voters concerns

This was a nightmare campaign day for the outgoing Fine Gael-led government as-on the hour-the real horror of crime in Ireland was emerging and threatened to engulf the start of the election race.

It was a long day in which Taoiseach Leo Varadkar must have known by the end that election 2020 will be all about day-to-day concerns for voters and not the grand old chess game that is Brexit.

Crime, housing, health, education all came across his radar-even when he tried to raise the B word.

The day began with an early visit to Drogheda Garda station, where gardai briefed him and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan about the investigation into the gruesome murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods. The nation, stunned by the depravity of the killing, want action.

And so, passionate and ready to respond, Mr Varadkar ahead of the garda meeting, had told reporters the government would put the killers “behind bars” and make Drogheda safe once again.

It sounded convincing. But how? Mr Varadkar said there were enough gardai. Later, he sniffed at suggestions the laws should be beefed up.

“Fine Gael is the party of law and order and people know that,” insisted Mr Varadkar.

Only a short time latter, news filtered through of another suspected gangland-linked attack: a double shooting in Dublin.

By yesterday afternoon, there were calls for tougher laws, for garda opinions to be allowed to jail gangs. Despite the defence of the government, the focus still remained on garda numbers. And people on the streets of Drogheda remain dazed and shocked by the killing of one of their teenagers.

Mr Varadkar believes that special task forces, similar to one which has helped Dublin's inner city, could be set up in Drogheda and other towns.

Such approaches worked to ease gang warfare in Limerick. But they take time and resources, in part to support deprived areas and help divert youngsters away from crime. This idea will unlikely come to fruition during an election campaign. But the proposal should be tried, he explained:

“This will be in our manifesto. I think what we've done in Dublin's north east inner city has made a difference. We need to be tough on crime but we also have to be tough on the causes of crime. And that means removing some of the issues that cause people to go down the road of crime. Disadvantage, lack of parental supervision, all of those things.”

Next stop for Mr Varadkar and the Fine Gael team was the outskirts of Birr, Offaly, where he opened a newly expanded €14m Grant Engineering factory. Managing director Stephen Grant pushed for biofuel investment, outlining how his company's domestic heating appliances are adapting for a zero-carbon future. It was an opportunity for Mr Varadkar, not just to cut the ribbon on the new site, but to hammer home the government's efforts to help the midlands leave its peat burning past behind and to roll out radical climate change measures. An attentive crowd looked on, eager to learn how the country and its workforce can adapt to carbon reductions.

“Jobs may become redundant, but people shouldn't,” the Fine Gael leader explained.

Party TDs Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and Charlie Flanagan were among the crowd. They too will be hoping for a 'Just Transition' when it comes to their seats as well as the future of the midlands.

Then the Fine Gael convoy moved onto Birr town, where in the twilight of the day and what has been a tough week for the Fine Gael campaign was coming to an end. Mr Varadkar posed with a newly married bride, met the locals, was photographed with more babies and made his way down the main street.

To add to the outgoing coalition's troubles, an almighty row around the housing crisis had erupted back in Dublin and teachers have also threatened to strike just days ahead of polling next month.

Nonetheless, Mr Varadkar and his entourage stopped to meet Offaly locals, exchanged pleasantries and smiled as the curtain began to finally come down on a long political week.

Brexit has been to the forefront of the Fine Gael election campaign, including the claim the best “team” should remain in office to negotiate the next phase of Britain's chaotic EU exit.

Stopping outside Guinan's Footwear store in the town, Mr Varadkar was introduced to local Betty Spain. “What are you going to do for us,” she quizzed the Taoiseach.He responded immediately that he and the government would get a good deal on Brexit. But within a few sentences, she cut him off and said her concerns were about the health system and that her daughter was a nurse.

How would you like it if you had a parent or relative working in it, the lady asked.

Mr Varadkar replied that he did, that his sister was a midwife.

But the moment was lost. And the woman's point had been made.

Standing beside her, Ray Larkin, from Raheen, said something must be done to support mental health. He had been "one minute away" from committing suicide before, he told Mr Varadkar, but now ran a support group. Both the Taoiseach and deputy Corcoran-Kennedy mentioned the newly launched helpline. Again, services and supports trumped Brexit. And this is what we can expect from the rest of this campaign.