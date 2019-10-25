News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lawyers for rape accused say gardaí never offered him an interpreter

Lawyers for rape accused say gardaí never offered him an interpreter
By Declan Brennan
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 03:55 PM

Lawyers for a man who denies raping a student in Donegal after a night of drinking have said that gardaí never offered him an interpreter.

The defendant, 33, a non-national who resides in Donegal, was arrested the day after the alleged offence took place in his apartment.

He and a co-accused, 29, who is also a non-national living in Donegal, have both pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of the woman in a town in the county in February 2015. The complainant is now aged in her 20s.

Colman Fitzgerald SC, defending the older man, put it to gardaí that at no stage was his client told that there was a possibility for an interpreter. The man is a native of a non-English speaking country.

A garda witness who was acting as the member in charge when the man was being held in custody for questioning said at no stage did he believe the defendant needed an interpreter.

“At any stage if I had any concerns he wasn't understanding anything or needed an interpreter, I would have offered him one,” he said. He said the man never gave any indication he didn't understand English and neither he or his solicitor, who was present for the interviews, asked for an interpreter.

READ MORE

Garda claims he was denied commendations for police work because he became whistleblower

The jury has heard that gardai interviewed the defendant a number of times. At the end of the third interview they asked the accused if he knew that rape included having sex with someone who is too drunk to be able to say yes or no or to give consent. The defendant replied “I don't know, unless you tell me now”.

Counsel put it to a garda witness, who had interviewed his client, that “towards the end of the interview there appears to be a concern if [the defendant] understands was rape means in Irish law”.

The garda witness told counsel that “it was not a question of language” and said he would ask the same question of someone who spoke English as their first language.

“He was well able to converse in English” the garda witness said. He said in an interview lasting over two hours neither the defendant nor his solicitor raised a concern about him understanding what was being said.

The trial will resume in evidence before a jury and Judge Alex Owens on Wednesday.

READ MORE

European Court of Justice to hear first ever case in Irish

More on this topic

No bail for man charged after hold-up outside Guinness StorehouseNo bail for man charged after hold-up outside Guinness Storehouse

€300k claim against Allianz dropped after judge dismisses passenger's case€300k claim against Allianz dropped after judge dismisses passenger's case

Householder should have appointed safety supervisor for home extension work, judge rulesHouseholder should have appointed safety supervisor for home extension work, judge rules

Man who had cannabis growhouse in his wardrobe is fined €500Man who had cannabis growhouse in his wardrobe is fined €500


DonegalTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Woman tried to cause trial collapseWoman tried to cause trial collapse

Garda assaulted after drugs searchGarda assaulted after drugs search

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abductionGardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

Male prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visitMale prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visit


Lifestyle

The supermodel is part of a particularly famous family, but she’s still managed to carve out her own fashion niche.These are Kendall Jenner’s most glamorous style moments

You know where you are with penne and spaghetti, but what about orzo and casarecce?World Pasta Day: 7 lesser known shapes and how to eat them

How Luke Rix-Standing learned to stop worrying and love delays.9 things you’ll only know if you’re the only person in the world that loves airport stopovers

A PT talks us through some yoga-inspired moves perfect for helping your body to recover after birth.5 simple postnatal exercises for new mums

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »