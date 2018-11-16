Latest: Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal shooting in Kildare

Update - 4.25pm: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them after Clive Staunton was shot dead in Leixlip, Co Kildare last night.

Mr Staunton's body has now been moved to the city morgue where a post-mortem examination will take place this afternoon.

Clive Staunton.

A Garda Technical exam is taking place at the scene at Glen Easton Way.

Gardaí are asking for people to contact them if they who saw Mr Staunton or his van, a white Mercedes sprinter, between Bath Avenue, Dublin 4 and Leixlip and between 8pm and 9.15pm last night.

The van has the registration number 96 D 22788 and has a distinctive red stripe on both sides.

Gardaí would also like to speak to anyone who was in the Glen Easton estate in Leixlip between 8.30pm and 9.30pm to contact them at Leixlip garda station.

They are also appealing for information on the movement of a silver/grey Volvo S40 between the town and Manor Kilbride in Co Wicklow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Update - 12.20pm: Gardaí name man shot dead in Kildare

Gardaí have named the victim of the fatal shooting in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, last night.

He has been identified as 50-year-old Clive Staunton with an address at Glen Easton Way in Leixlip.

His body remains at the scene pending the arrival of the State Pathologist.

The man was targeted as he walked into his home at Glen Easton Way at about 9.15pm last night.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí pictured this morning at the scene. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

A technical examination by Garda crime scene examiners is underway.

Earlier: Man thought to be connected with Hutch family shot dead in Kildare

A man has been shot dead in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, in a gangland-style attack.

The victim was shot as he was returning to his house on Glen Easton Way shortly after 9pm last night.

He has been named locally as 50-year-old Clive Staunton and is believed to have connections to the Hutch family. His death marks another chapter in the Hutch-Kinihan feud that has claimed almost 20 lives.

Gardaí are now searching for a white-coloured car that was seen speeding from the scene a short time later.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Glen Easton Way at about 9.15pm following reports of a shooting.

They found the victim, a man in his 40s, seriously injured and he was treated at the scene but later pronounced dead.

The scene was sealed off pending the arrival of Garda Crime Scene Examiners and the State Pathologist was notified.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses following the shooting.

They want anyone who was in the Glen Easton Estate between 8.30pm and 9.30pm last night to contact them at Leixlip Garda station, or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk