Latest: Eoghan Murphy hits out at critics of 'trendy' co-living suggestion for young people

By Denise O’Donoghue
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 03:45 PM

Update 3.45pm: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has accused critics of co-living of wrongly assuming it is the Government's solution for families in emergency accommodation.

He says the concept is suitable for approximately 1% of renters and that "homes are the answer" for the rest.

"I was asked this morning were co-living spaces like prisons and based on what I have seen in other cities they are not. My analogy in response wasn't a good one," he tweeted this afternoon.

"But co-living elicits outrage in some because they wrongly assume it's what we propose as a response to families in crisis. It is not.

"Our response to the housing crisis is to build over 20,000 new homes - houses and apartments - this year. None of them co-living spaces. Our response next year is to build even more new homes.

"Homes are the answer for the vast vast majority. Co-living is targeted at approximately 1% of renters."

Earlier today the Minister suggested co-living as an option for young workers starting their first jobs. He compared the concept to trendy hotels he had seen abroad.

"It's something I'd seen abroad in other cities, where you have your own private room, en suite, but you also have shared community spaces - a gym, a movie room, a games room potentially, a kitchen, a living room.

"It's more like a very trendy, kind of boutique hotel type place."

Earlier: 'They will do that for six months' - Murphy defends co-living as short term solution for young workers

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy
Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy

Update 10.38am: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has accused critics of co-living of misrepresenting the concept.

He says the concept is only aimed at young workers staying for about six months to a year.

A development planned by Bartra Capital in Dún Laoghaire proposed to charge €1,300 a month for a private room - sharing a kitchen with dozens of others.

Critics said it offered a low standard of living -- and it was refused by council planners.

Minister Murphy says young people don't necessarily want to share a home with just only a few others.

"They're not yet at the point where they want to live with one other person or two other people.

"They will do (co-living) for six or 12 months until they are six or 12 months into their first job," he explained.

"The problem is when the co-living was presented by some people they were trying to present it that this is what we were saying this is what we wanted the new rental market to look like - it is not."

The Minister added that he believes only direct state intervention can fix the Irish housing system.

It's three years to the day since the launch of Rebuilding Ireland -- the government's flagship housing programme.

"It's something I'd seen abroad in other cities, where you have your own private room, en suite, but you also have shared community spaces - a gym, a movie room, a games room potentially, a kitchen, a living room.

"It's more like a very trendy, kind of boutique hotel type place.

"I can see people coming here to Ireland who can't sign a 12 month lease because they're not going to be here for 12 months maybe, who don't want to share a place with three strangers and who want to have a bit of privacy, but also a bit of that communal or social aspect to living."

However, Mr Murphy said that "less than one per cent" of new places to live this year will be co-living. "It's an option for some, but only a very few people."

- Additional reporting Vivienne Clarke

