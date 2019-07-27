News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Large wind farm in Galway given go-ahead despite objections

Large wind farm in Galway given go-ahead despite objections
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 08:19 AM

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a large wind farm in Co. Galway.

A number of strong objections were lodged against it.

Arderroo Wind Farm asked the planning appeals board for planning permission for 25 wind turbines in rural Connemara.

Several residents objected to the development in the townlands of Arderroo, Letter and Finaun.

Their concerns included fears about the impact it would have on birds and bats, along with the noise and visual impacts.

Galway County Council said the development was acceptable, and An Bord Pleanala granted permission, subject to 25 conditions.

It said the most significant adverse effects of the wind farm could be mitigated against.

Several other wind farms are located in the area.

More on this topic

Plans to erect two offshore wind farmsPlans to erect two offshore wind farms

Government urged to do more to incentivise wind energy investmentGovernment urged to do more to incentivise wind energy investment

Ireland‘s wind energy potential ‘there for the taking’, say expertsIreland‘s wind energy potential ‘there for the taking’, say experts

Waterford solar farm gets council green lightWaterford solar farm gets council green light

wind energyenvironmentwindfarmTOPIC: Wind Farm

More in this Section

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

Gardaí searching for gang who broke into house of young couple with new-born babyGardaí searching for gang who broke into house of young couple with new-born baby

Boris Johnson ‘very clear’ he wants Brexit deal, insists new Northern Ireland ministerBoris Johnson ‘very clear’ he wants Brexit deal, insists new Northern Ireland minister

Almost half of men have low health awareness when it comes to cancer or serious illnessesAlmost half of men have low health awareness when it comes to cancer or serious illnesses


Lifestyle

Skibbereen celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landings on Friday night, with Bridge Street transformed into a wacky lunar landscape populated by astronauts and aliens for the West Corktown’s annual arts festival street party.One Giant Leap for Skibbereen as anniversary of moon landing celebrated in the Cork town

Center Parcs resort launches officially to the public on Monday, but today the gates were opened for an invite-only weekend.A closer look at the new Center Parcs resort in Longford

August is almost upon us which spells the beginning of the end of Summer (in my head at least), so I am focusing on wines for the sunshine.Wine with Leslie Williams

I hate the way my kids shrug off a bug, as if they aren’t related to me at all.Learner Dad: I hate the way my kids shrug off a bug

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »