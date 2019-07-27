Large wind farm in Galway given go-ahead despite objections

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a large wind farm in Co. Galway.

A number of strong objections were lodged against it.

Arderroo Wind Farm asked the planning appeals board for planning permission for 25 wind turbines in rural Connemara.

Several residents objected to the development in the townlands of Arderroo, Letter and Finaun.

Their concerns included fears about the impact it would have on birds and bats, along with the noise and visual impacts.

Galway County Council said the development was acceptable, and An Bord Pleanala granted permission, subject to 25 conditions.

It said the most significant adverse effects of the wind farm could be mitigated against.

Several other wind farms are located in the area.