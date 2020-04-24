Large scale garda operation to enforce Covid-19 restrictions at weekend

Gardaí will be operating a large scale operation this weekend to ensure people adhere to Coronavirus restrictions.

Officers will be placed at checkpoints, as well as undertaking high visibility patrolling across the country, including tourist hotspots and major motorways as reports of fatigue with restrictions, and increased movement were confirmed by bus operators.

Dublin Bus has notified the government of a day-on-day increase in passenger movement this week.

On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Holohan presented mobile phone data from Apple, which shows an increase in walking, driving and transit from 13 April to this week, and warned the public against "slacking off" when it came to restrictions.

However, analysis by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) who monitor traffic on Ireland's roads, said earlier this week that their data had not noted any increase in motor traffic since restrictions were first announced in March.

READ MORE Temperatures to hit 20C this weekend as public urged to stay at home

The Gardai, who had been given sweeping new powers by the government to fine or detain those who do not comply when given orders to return home by officers, launched their first operation, Operation Fanacht, which included 2,500 gardai on patrol over Easter Weekend.

A similar initiative will continue this weekend as temperatures are set to rise to 20 degrees in some parts of the country, sparking fears that members of the public may flout the rules.

Health Minister Simon Harris, speaking on Pat Kenny's radio show on Friday said he understood that the restrictions were frustrating for people, and although he cannot guarantee restrictions will be lifted on May 5, he is "hopeful".