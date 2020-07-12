Laois celebrating Lotto win as player from county scoops €1m

Laois is home to Ireland’s newest millionaire as someone in the county won the top prize of €1 million on last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

A National Lottery spokesperson appealed for players in Laois to check their tickets.

"It will be a weekend to remember for someone in Laois, who surely will never forget the day they became a millionaire," the spokesperson said.

"We’re asking all our Lotto players in Laois to check their tickets very carefully and if you do happen to be this lucky winner, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team and we will make arrangements to get your prize.” The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 04, 23, 32, 33, 38, 46 and the bonus number was 21.

The National Lottery will announce the location of where this ticket was sold tomorrow.

As with any prize worth €1 million and over, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days.

Meanwhile, two other Lotto players, both in Dublin, came close to winning the €2,805,983 Lotto jackpot but both shared a prize of €243,894 for matching five numbers and the bonus ball. Both winners will receive €121,947.

The first of these Dublin winners bought their ticket online and has been notified of their win by email. The second winner in the capital to share this prize bought their ticket at the Circle K Service Station, Finglas Road, Glasnevin.

There was no winner of the €2,805,983 Lotto jackpot which rolls to an estimated €3.2 million for next Wednesday’s draw.