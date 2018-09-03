Home»Breaking News»ireland

Landowners to resist CPOs on proposed Kerry greenway

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 05:40 AM

By Michael Clifford

A major row over the right of the State to compulsorily acquire land is threatening the construction of a greenway way regarded as a vital piece of tourist infrastructure.

The iron bridge running over the River Fertha in Cahersiveen, where the proposed greenway will run. Picture: Dan Linehan

The greenway, planned to run along an old railway line in south Kerry, taking in spectacular views, is regarded as having the potential to transform the area as a holiday destination.

However, after protracted negotiations with farmers to acquire the land along the disused railway broke down, Kerry County Council is to issue compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) on all the 197 landowners along the 32km proposed route. At least 30 of them, mainly farmers, say they will resist attempts to acquire any of their holding.

The standoff is backed by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), which says a matter of principle is at issue. Last Wednesday, Kerry County Council sought planning permission for the €4m project. If and when Bord Pleanála grant permission, the CPO process will begin.

The council has already met resistance while trying to enter two of the holdings to conduct site work. Later this month, it will apply in the district court to be granted an order to gain access to the lands in question.

The Irish Examiner understands that, initially, just four to six of the owners refused ti agree to a greenway going through the lands. However, those in dispute has swelled since the council decided in 2015 to go down the CPO route. Originally, the greenway was scheduled to be completed by June 2016.

While we value the importance of tourism we don’t think it is critical that a greenway has to be in a set place,” said the IFA environment chairman Thomas Cooney.

Chair of the development group in Cahirciveen, Frank Curran, says the greenway would be a gamechanger.

“We could have hundreds of thousands coming into the area every year and 70 or 80 jobs created directly.”


