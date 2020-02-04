News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Lacking in vision:' Greens hit out at climate change election promises from other parties

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 02:15 PM

The Green Party has hit out at climate change election promises from other parties, saying their competitors are totally "lacking in vision" and have not budgeted for significant measures.

But leader Eamon Ryan refused to say which party the Greens would ask voters to transfer to on polling day on Saturday and said he would work with all others for the benefit of the climate.

Speaking in Ballymun, Dublin, this afternoon while launching proposals to reduce climate damage, the party set out ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

These include expanding forestry, altering farming methods, electrifying parts of the public transport system and building sustainable homes.

Dublin Central candidate Neasa Hourigan said Fianna Fáil's climate change policies were "fuzzy" and lacking in figures while the party said Sinn Féin was ignoring the evidence around the benefits of carbon taxes and relaunching old initiatives.

Mr Ryan took issue with Fine Gael and said they were “the laggards” in fact while Ms Hourigan said the outgoing government's party manifesto was "totally lacking in vision" and was vague about climate change, by only committing to feasibility studies and evaluations.

Mr Ryan called on Irish voters to make a change and vote green. He said that his party could possibly get as much as one in ten votes this weekend and come the next election this might grow and eventually see the party increase the support to 20%.

He concluded: “Vote green, we are going to be good at this, let's do it.”

