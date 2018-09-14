Lack of follow-up for children with permanent hearing loss

There are “significant deficits” in the follow-up paediatric assessments provided to children identified with permanent hearing loss, a study has found.

A survey carried out by medical researchers showed more than 70% of consultant paediatricians expressed concern that a limitation on resources could pose a serious risk to children due to the potential for a missed or delayed diagnosis.

Less than half of paediatricians who see children with hearing loss said they had adequate opportunity to seek advice and second opinions for complex cases.

The current medical management of infants and children with PCHL in Ireland is inadequate and puts our most vulnerable at risk,” the report said.

The study which is published in the latest edition of the Irish Medical Journal found that timely access for children suffering deafness to related services such as MRI scans, genetics and ophthalmology was also limited.

The Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening Programme (UNHS), first piloted in Cork in 2011, was implemented nationally in 2014.

A total of 106 children were identified with permanent childhood hearing loss (PCHL) in 2016 — an incidence rate of 1.66 per 1,000 babies screened.

The study said it is estimated there are a similar number of older children with later diagnosis of hearing loss who also require assessment.

One of the report’s authors, Dr Joanne Balfe of Tallaght University Hospital, said the screening programme was appropriately funded and resourced with specially trained screeners and audiologists.

However, Dr Balfe said the rollout of the UNHS programme did not include funding for associated paediatric services. In addition, no new consultant posts dedicated to deal with PCHL have been developed.

This survey indicated significant deficits in the availability of appropriately trained paediatricians to assess and manage infants in a timely fashion, which is in contrast to the equity and quality of the UNHS screening component,” Dr Balfe said.

Under the programme, all infants with permanent childhood hearing loss should have a paediatric assessment performed promptly to determine the need for investigations for the cause of the hearing loss.

“Early paediatric assessment allows the identification and management of potentially treatable causes and provides an opportunity to prevent or reduce disability,” Dr Balfe said.

She claimed assessments also allowed doctors to identify other associated conditions including potentially fatal irregular heartbeat as well as liaising with agencies and organisations who would provide support services.

Dr Balfe said waiting times for an assessment should only be “a few days” but specifically within six weeks of birth to identify and treat a condition associated with hearing loss known as congenital CMV.

Less than a quarter of 37 consultant paediatricians surveyed said they could carry out assessments within that timeframe.

The survey found that the waiting time for assessments was beyond the recommended timeframe in the majority of cases: it averaged 14.4 weeks but in one case a child had to wait 52 weeks before being assessed.

The report also revealed that only 18% of paediatricians who assessed children said they had received specific PCHL training.