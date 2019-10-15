Labour: Varadkar will run from domestic agenda if Brexit deal agreed and election called

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will “run as far away as possible from a domestic agenda” if a Brexit deal is agreed and he calls a snap general election.

That is the warning from Labour, who claim issues and services in health, housing and mental health will be left off the table during an election campaign if it is called around a Brexit deal.

Party leader Brendan Howlin made the claim today, but also disagreed with accusations from Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin that any move for a quick poll by Mr Varadkar was a “stroke”.

He said Mr Varadkar was obviously happy with an IPSOS/Irish Times poll this week which found his support among those asked asked has shot up by 15 points to 51.

Some 60% of voters are also happy with the way the government is handling the Brexit negotiations to date. The poll was taken after the breakthrough in Brexit talks between Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson last week.

Mr Varadkar is now facing mounting pressure from within Fine Gael to go to the polls and take advantage of the surge in support.

“For Leo, the one thing he won't want is to have to fight a domestic agenda. He won't want to be fighting in terms of health services, in terms of homelessness, housing, of mental health services, particularly for children and adolescents which are in chaos.

“He may well be tempted to have a quick dash at the polls if a settlement is arrived at in the next week,” said Mr Howlin.

Nonetheless, it was not "a stroke" for Mr Varadkar to seek an election, added Mr Howlin:

“I think he will run as far away as he can from the domestic agenda.”