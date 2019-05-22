Labour and the Greens to join protests by other groups against Donald Trump during Ireland trip

Parties are joining forces to mount demonstrations and voice opposition to US President Donald Trump's planned visit to Ireland next month.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is already facing pressure to raise global concerns with the US leader when both are expected to meet in Shannon Airport during the visit.

Labour, the Greens and other political groups are expected to meet in the coming days to formulate joint plans to stage protests.

The White House has said Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Ireland while they are in Europe for a state visit to the UK and to attend World War II commemorations in France in the first week of June.

It is expected that Mr Varadkar will meet Mr Trump before the US president goes to his hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

The Taoiseach said he will raise climate change and Brexit with Mr Trump.

"I'll once again explain why Ireland is so much in favour of the European Union," he said. "And once again I will try to explain our perspective on Brexit and also our commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change."

READ MORE Plans for review of UHW mortuary services being finalised

The Shannon Group said Mr Trump's visit would "create an opportunity to showcase the attractiveness" of the west of Ireland.

"Shannon has long since had a special relationship with the US, with every US President having been welcomed at Shannon Airport since John F Kennedy became the first serving President to visit Ireland in 1963," said a spokesperson.

Labour senator Aodhan O'Riordan said: “Over the next fortnight progressives and democrats across all parties and none in Ireland must work together to ensure we send a clear message.

"In the next few days, I intend to work with parties like the Greens and others to see how we can best do that."