Kitten put to sleep after being pushed through charity shop letterbox

Sunday, September 09, 2018 - 01:02 PM

An animal charity in Cavan is appealing for information after a kitten was pushed through its letterbox.

The Cavan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals discovered the cat in its charity shop on Friday.

It says the black and white kitten had to be put down due to severe internal damage.

"The wee kitten would have suffered terrible pain being forced through a letterbox a fraction of her size," Cavan SPCA said.

The group says it has reported the incident to Gardaí - and is asking anyone with information to contact them.

Digital Desk


