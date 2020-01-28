News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kildare man in Wuhan concerned he would spread coronavirus if brought home

Kildare man in Wuhan concerned he would spread coronavirus if brought home
An empty street in Wuhan. Photo: PA
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 07:35 AM

Psychology teacher Ben Kavanagh from Kilcullen in Co. Kildare, who has been living in the Chinese city of Wuhan for almost two years, has told of his concern that if he were to leave the city he could be spreading the coronavirus.

Mr Kavanagh told of how he “did a big shop” on Sunday morning so he has enough supplies for 10 to 14 days.

Staying indoors is the safest way to avoid being infected, he told Newstalk Breakfast. “When I went out on Sunday I wore a mask.”

It was difficult to describe the situation, he added because there are no people around.

Everyone is keeping to themselves because there is such a long incubation period.

Tuesday was Mr Kavanagh’s birthday, but he declined the offer of a friend to visit and help him celebrate. “I said no because there’s no way to tell if anyone is infected.”

He admitted that he is a little more worried now than he was last week, “there’s not much point in worrying, but if the situation gets worse then I might worry.

“I’m trying my best not to get infected.”

Asked about possible measures by the Irish government to bring citizens home, Mr Kavanagh said he would feel like he was leaving his life behind. “What if leaving would spread the virus more?”

READ MORE

Jobs leaving half of workers too tired to exercise

More on this topic

Germany confirms first case of coronavirusGermany confirms first case of coronavirus

Coronavirus death toll reaches 106Coronavirus death toll reaches 106

Ryanair and Dalata Hotel shares caught up in global virus sell-offRyanair and Dalata Hotel shares caught up in global virus sell-off

Waterford student on lockdown after travelling from Chinese city at centre of coronavirus outbreakWaterford student on lockdown after travelling from Chinese city at centre of coronavirus outbreak


WuhanCoronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Gardaí hope to bring charges today in connection with fatal Wexford stabbingGardaí hope to bring charges today in connection with fatal Wexford stabbing

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ‘open’ to debate with Sinn FéinFianna Fáil and Fine Gael ‘open’ to debate with Sinn Féin

Michael McGrath: Fine Gael 'becoming increasingly desperate'Michael McGrath: Fine Gael 'becoming increasingly desperate'

Suicidal man found twice in one night by volunteersSuicidal man found twice in one night by volunteers


Lifestyle

It couldn't be easier to add life to soil, says Peter Dowdall.It’s good to get your hands dirty in the garden

Kya deLongchamps sees Lucite as a clear winner for collectors.Vintage View: Lucite a clear winner for collectors

Their passion for the adventures of JK Rowling’s famous wizard cast a love spell on Cork couple Triona Horgan and Eoin Cronin.Wedding of the Week: Passion for Harry Potter cast spell on Cork couple

After in-depth explainers on Watergate and the Clinton affair in seasons one and two, respectively, Slate podcast Slow Burn took a left turn in its third season, leaving behind politics to look at the Tupac-Notorious BIG murders in the mid-1990s.Podcast Corner: Notorious killings feature in Slow Burn

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »