A Kerryman who was awarded the Freedom of London this year plans to walk 100 sheep across London Bridge.

Dan Tim O'Sullivan was born in Kells, before moving to London from Glenneigh in Kerry when he was 16.

Mr O'Sullivan is one of the most successful Irish business leaders in the UK.

The Freedom of London award allows him to herd sheep in the busy metropolitan city of London, which is what he is planning to do on September 27, 2020.