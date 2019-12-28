News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kerry fishermen call for cull to reduce damage by seals

Kerry fishermen call for cull to reduce damage by seals
By Anne Lucey
Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Inshore fishermen in Kerry are calling for an immediate cull of the seal population of the Blaskets and surrounding coastal areas, claiming that the damage to fish stocks and nets is now simply “unsustainable”.

Population numbers of grey seals, and the smaller common seal, have visibly increased in recent years, with thousands of grey seals now resident on the Trá Bán, or White Strand, on the Great Blasket Island.

Both the grey and common or harbour seal are protected under the EU Habitats Directive, and the Blaskets are a Special Area of Conservation for seals.

The seals have no natural predators other than the occasional orca whale.

A permit to kill protected wild animals or birds that are causing serious damage may be granted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) under section 42 of the Wildlife Act, 1976.

However, figures released to Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris by the Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, revealed that only 21 such licences were granted for the killing of seals during the period 2010 to the end of 2018.

The attacks on pollock and other fish stocks are now unsustainable and are forcing smaller fishermen out of business and out of the winter fishing trade, a public meeting at Long’s pub in Dingle was told before Christmas.

A number of politicians, including Kerry TDs, attended the meeting.

The seals are following the gill netters, and are attacking nets of trawlers and bigger ships up to 110km off shore and damaging their hake and haddock catches, the meeting heard.

Fisherman Adam Flannery said: “They’ll also follow the boats into the harbour.

We are looking for a cull. Because if we do not get a cull in six to eight months, within a few years there won’t be any inshore boat in Dingle.”

Smaller-scale fishermen in Dingle, restricted by quotas and under pressure from seal attacks, have to stand by and watch Spanish boats land their catch onto trucks bound for Rosslare and Spain, said Mr Flannery, adding that while the meeting was taking place on Monday, no fewer than six large articulated trucks left Dingle pier for Spain.

“We are not asking for slaughter but we are asking for seal management, and a proper cull,” said Mr Flannery.

Recent research carried out by the Sea Mammal Research Unit of the University of St Andrews on behalf of the NPWS found there were over 4,000 harbour seals and almost 3,700 grey seals around the coast of Ireland — increases of between 15% and 25% on five years ago.

READ MORE

Group will examine supports for asylum seekers, including direct provision

More on this topic

But can stocks be sustained? Ireland’s 2020 fish quotas agreedBut can stocks be sustained? Ireland’s 2020 fish quotas agreed

Minister welcomes EU fish deal while environmental group claims he has 'failed abysmally'Minister welcomes EU fish deal while environmental group claims he has 'failed abysmally'

Birdwatch Ireland calls on Minister to take more control of supertrawlers ahead of quota talksBirdwatch Ireland calls on Minister to take more control of supertrawlers ahead of quota talks

Minister Creed closes Celtic Sea herring fisheryMinister Creed closes Celtic Sea herring fishery


TOPIC: Fish quotas

More in this Section

Half of people attending emergency departments this month have flu, says HSEHalf of people attending emergency departments this month have flu, says HSE

Man due in court in connection with Waterford shootingMan due in court in connection with Waterford shooting

PSNI investigate after man suffers fractured skull in Lisburn assaultPSNI investigate after man suffers fractured skull in Lisburn assault

Cork hospitals apply visitor restrictions due to high number of patients with the fluCork hospitals apply visitor restrictions due to high number of patients with the flu


Lifestyle

I REMEMBER when we were small, whenever we’d ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, she’d reply that she wanted “a bit of peace”.Learner Dad: 'I’m getting too old to be lying on the ground'

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »