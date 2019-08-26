News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

KBC will not challenge time limits on tracker mortgage complaints

KBC will not challenge time limits on tracker mortgage complaints
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, August 26, 2019 - 12:29 PM

KBC Bank Ireland has confirmed that it will not challenge customer complaints in relation to the tracker mortgage scandal on the basis of time limits.

In recent weeks, the Financial Services Ombudsman Ger Deering raised concerns that some banks were contesting efforts to investigate complaints, claiming that they fell outside a six-year time limit.

It was expected that hundreds of borrowers who were affected by the tracker mortgage scandal may not have their complaints heard as a result.

However, KBC Bank has now confirmed that it will not seek to block investigations on this basis.

In a statement, the bank said, "The application of any aspect of the relevant legislation relating to customer complaints rests with the office of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman and we work openly and constructively with them."

It followed a statement from AIB confirming the same last week.

A spokesperson for AIB said, "AIB acknowledges and respects that the FSPO has the sole jurisdiction to decide what tracker mortgage-related cases are within its remit for investigation.

"We will not be seeking the application of time restrictions by the FSPO in relation to tracker mortgage issues."

READ MORE

Shift in sentiment as house prices expected to decrease

More on this topic

Tracker Mortgage Scandal: Hundreds may find their complaints judged out of date Tracker Mortgage Scandal: Hundreds may find their complaints judged out of date

Concerns raised about bank timelines for tracker mortgage scandal Concerns raised about bank timelines for tracker mortgage scandal

Higher compensation granted in appeals of over 1,000 tracker mortgage casesHigher compensation granted in appeals of over 1,000 tracker mortgage cases

99 people lost their homes over tracker misery99 people lost their homes over tracker misery

TOPIC: Tracker mortgages

More in this Section

Dublin City Council to introduce reduced speed limits to 31 new areasDublin City Council to introduce reduced speed limits to 31 new areas

'One infected person can infect 10 to 20 people': HSE urge people to get vaccinated for measles and mumps'One infected person can infect 10 to 20 people': HSE urge people to get vaccinated for measles and mumps

Man and youth arrested in relation to firearm seizure in DroghedaMan and youth arrested in relation to firearm seizure in Drogheda

IMO criticise 'sub-standard' working conditions and 'empty promises' from GovernmentIMO criticise 'sub-standard' working conditions and 'empty promises' from Government


Lifestyle

In August 1969, headlines were dominated by Northern Ireland and the beginnings of what was to become known as “the Troubles”.August 26, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Hundreds of grey seals, the ‘people of the sea’, haul out on Great Blasket’s Trá Bán.Blasket Island seals have cousins in Namibia

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »