KBC will not challenge time limits on tracker mortgage complaints

KBC Bank Ireland has confirmed that it will not challenge customer complaints in relation to the tracker mortgage scandal on the basis of time limits.

In recent weeks, the Financial Services Ombudsman Ger Deering raised concerns that some banks were contesting efforts to investigate complaints, claiming that they fell outside a six-year time limit.

It was expected that hundreds of borrowers who were affected by the tracker mortgage scandal may not have their complaints heard as a result.

However, KBC Bank has now confirmed that it will not seek to block investigations on this basis.

In a statement, the bank said, "The application of any aspect of the relevant legislation relating to customer complaints rests with the office of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman and we work openly and constructively with them."

It followed a statement from AIB confirming the same last week.

A spokesperson for AIB said, "AIB acknowledges and respects that the FSPO has the sole jurisdiction to decide what tracker mortgage-related cases are within its remit for investigation.

"We will not be seeking the application of time restrictions by the FSPO in relation to tracker mortgage issues."