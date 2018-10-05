Home»Breaking News»ireland

Justice Minister welcomes child abuse report

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 10:14 PM

The Justice Minister is welcoming Hotline.ie's Annual Report for 2017 which shows 524 leads it investigated constituted child sexual abuse under Irish law.

It reveals the number of reports of illegal content online increased by 6 per cent from the previous year.

Charlie Flanagan said while it was disturbing to see evidence of such crimes, he welcomes the fact such images have been rendered inaccessible.

READ MORE: Report shows 40% rise in online child abuse

He says this ongoing contribution to the fight against the scourge of child sexual abuse imagery online is very important and much appreciated.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Charlie FlanaganHotline.ieAbuse

Related Articles

Report shows 40% rise in online child abuse

12 people released in investigation over alleged child sexual exploitation

Gardaí make 12 arrests after 32 raids in child porn investigation

10 more sex abuse allegations made in Kilmore diocese

More in this Section

Study: No evidence of students gaming Leaving Cert system

Destroying pet dog ‘would cause family consternation’

Police officers urge Government to scrap ‘unfair’ N Ireland legacy proposals

Man dies after Tyrone house fire


Breaking Stories

The best foods to eat for a good night's sleep

5 ways the film Book Club can inspire happiness later in life

5 of the world’s top gourmet experiences

Live music review: Oh Rourke - oh man

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »