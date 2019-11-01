News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Justice Minister calls for 'lifting of the siege' at Achill direct provision protest

Protestors on Achill this week. Pic: Rollingnews.ie
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, November 01, 2019 - 05:09 PM

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has called for "the lifting of the siege" in Achill as the stand-off over plans for a direct provision centre on the island continues.

Mr Flanagan was speaking in the wake of protests at the Head Hotel in Keel in Achill which had been selected to provide temporary emergency accommodation for asylum seekers.

Plans to accommodate 13 asylum seekers on the island were postponed on Thursday with the Department of Justice stating that a move there “would not be in their best interests”.

The women, who came to Ireland seeking international protection, were expected to stay in Achill for a maximum of three months.

Protesters have objected to the plans, claiming they are opposed to the system of direct provision and had not been consulted about the move.

Mr Flanagan told RTÉ radio’s News at One it was important that dialogue is held between department officials and local groups.

He stressed that the Achill Head hotel would not become a direct provision centre but was providing temporary accommodation for vulnerable women and children.

They would be provided with the basic essentials of bed and board, he added. Not only was this a legal obligation for the Government, but it was also a moral obligation, he said.

He said:

“I don’t believe this position (protest) is representative of the people of Mayo. I am appealing for the lifting of the siege (in Achill)."

Responding to a call by Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan for the State to construct its own facilities, Mr Flanagan said that such facilities could not be constructed overnight and at present the Government did not have many options.

The justice minister also said it was important for communities to welcome “these vulnerable people” in circumstances similar to those of the hundreds of thousands of Irish who emigrated to the USA and elsewhere over the years, he added.

Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton also called on the protesters at the Achill Head Hotel to “stand down” as there was "nothing to fear" from people seeking asylum.

Protestors on Achill this week. Pic: Rollingnews.ie

“Everyone has a role to play here. This is a ‘whole of Government’ approach. I would urge people to show a bit of humanity. We will work with the local community... I know people have reservations, but the protest and their presence (protesters) could be intimidating.”

A spokesperson for the local residents refuted the claim that its "silent vigil" was "intimidating in any shape or form".

"It was made up completely of local residents from all over Achill who have huge concerns surrounding the suitability of the Hotel for long-term use of these vulnerable people. Our village will increase from 76 to 114 people which is a 50% population increase."

"Our concerns and anger also lie with the Irish Government who have continuously kept us in the dark regarding the matter and who failed to consult with us regarding a suitable plan for any help or support for the asylum seekers on their arrival to Achill and our fears and concerns about the vulnerability of the group," said the spokesperson.

