News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judiciary ‘letting the whole country down’ in way it handles compensation cases says Supermac’s founder

By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 08:54 AM

Supermac’s founder Pat McDonagh claims the judiciary is ‘letting the whole country down’ in the way it handles compensation cases.

He told Newstalk Breakfast that there are “Santa Claus judges” who are making large awards in some cases.

“Now is the time to take action. Nothing is going to happen until someone takes action.

“All the political parties know there’s problems with the system.”

He said that the current system is corrupt and flawed and “overly favours the plaintiff.”

Mr McDonagh pointed out that the Civil Liability Act has been in place for 15 years, “but how many times have judges referred anyone who made a fraudulent claim?

Unless laws are implemented they are no good to anyone. Nothing is being done.

He said that small businesses are going out of business because “someone is sticking a hand in their pocket and taking their hard earned money from them.”

Mr McDonagh asked why whiplash injury pay outs are five times more in Ireland than in the UK. “Who are the judiciary answerable to? Who is in charge?”

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) has been rendered useless, he added. When people did not achieve the awards they wanted their legal representatives told them ‘we can get you more by going to court,’ he said.

“Apply the law that exists. The Civil Liabilities Act is not being used. Gardaí don’t want to investigate, they say it is a civil matter.”

Mr McDonagh said that he had successfully beaten a number of fraudulent claims, but that in none of the cases had the judge referred the claimants for making such claims.

The money in the PIAB fund could be used to set up a specialist garda fraud division, he said.

READ MORE

Search for disappeared Columba McVeigh resumes

More on this topic

Only one in three believe lower personal injury awards will result in lower premiums

'Something really has to be done' - Former High Court president speaks out against compensation culture

Minister slams 'bananas' compensation culture

Opportunism: Corrupting compo culture

SupermacsCompensationTOPIC: Compensation culture

More in this Section

Dublin the 14th most congested city in the world, study shows

Status yellow rainfall warning in place for 11 counties

Ireland South recount to get underway this morning

World’s leading experts come together in Dublin to tackle bullying


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Package-free shop is good for the pocket and planet

You've got that loving feline: Irish celebs tell us about their purrfect pals

Rental crisis at heart of Ray Scannell's new play

Matt Bomer teams up with Irish director for new film

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »