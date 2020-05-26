News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Judge unimpressed as Cork man says theft was ‘one moment of stupidity’

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 10:15 PM

A Corkman stole a Renault Fluence and used it as a place to sleep and he was today jailed for eight months for the crime.

Niall Keegan, aged 24, of no fixed address, claimed it was “one moment of stupidity” but Judge Olann Kelleher said he did not accept that comment as the defendant had six previous convictions for stealing cars.

The judge said a sentence of eight months in prison was merited.

Detective Garda John Gleeson said he arrested Keegan at the courthouse on Anglesea St and he made no reply to the charge of stealing the car.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly immediately indicated that there was a plea of guilty forthcoming from Keegan.

Det Garda Gleeson said the crime dated back to October 7, 2019, when the car was taken on Military Hill and subsequently recovered some date later at Roche’s Buildings. A forensic examination was carried out and the car was linked to Keegan who admitted taking the vehicle.

Det Garda Gleeson said the accused had 28 previous convictions including six for the unauthorised taking of cars.

Mr Daly said the accused had written a letter for the judge in advance of sentencing.

Judge Kelleher remarked, “With respect, he said it was one moment of stupidity. I don’t accept that. He has six previous for the same offence.” 

Mr Daly said the defendant had a serious drug addiction problem. The solicitor said Keegan only had the car for a day or so.

The judge asked if there was any damage caused to the car. Det Garda Gleeson said it was roadworthy when found but there was some minimal damage which cost €400 for the owner to repair.

Mr Daly said the young man was pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

Judge Kelleher sentence him to eight months in prison at Cork District Court.

