News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge describes dogs at scene of man’s obstructive behaviour towards gardaí as 'quasi weapons'

Judge describes dogs at scene of man’s obstructive behaviour towards gardaí as 'quasi weapons'
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 05:07 PM

Two German Shepherd dogs at the scene of a man’s obstructive behaviour towards gardaí in Crossbarry were described by a sentencing judge yesterday as “quasi weapons”.

Frank McCarthy, 34, of Ballyhandle, Crossbarry, County Cork, pleaded guilty to obstructing two members of An Garda Síochána, namely Garda Darren Cahalane and Garda Matthew Galvin on November 23, 2017.

Sergeant Tom Lehane testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the guards stopped McCarthy driving his Ford Mondeo that day but he drove off towards his residence.

“He proceeded to shout and roar at gardaí. He then lay down on the ground behind the patrol car so that the car could not reverse. He closed the gate across the exit,” the sergeant said.

McCarthy had two German Shepherd dogs that acted aggressively at the scene, Sgt Lehane said.

The two gardaí had to seek assistance. Six members of the armed support unit arrived. Incapacitant spray and taser had to be deployed before McCarthy could be arrested. But he continued to cause difficulties for gardaí even after his arrest.

Defence barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said that the accused was affected cognitively on the occasion in 2017 as a result of a head injury he sustained a month previously.

“He acknowledges his behaviour was appalling and he cannot understand why he behaved in that way. He expressed remorse,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said the defendant had used two powerful dogs as “quasi weapons” which would have been frightening for the gardaí.

“He would be a most unsuitable person to be in control of two serious dogs. I am not suggesting euthanasia but I suspect he would have no difficulty finding another home for them,” the judge said.

McCarthy said he no longer had the dogs.

Judge O’Callaghan said, “We are making progress already.”

Sentencing was adjourned until February 24.

READ MORE

Over one-third of CBD products on shelves of Irish shops exceed safety limits - survey

More on this topic

On the run prisoner threatened to cut Cork woman's eye out On the run prisoner threatened to cut Cork woman's eye out

Court hears how man pressured into allowing dealers mix drugs in his homeCourt hears how man pressured into allowing dealers mix drugs in his home

Man who threatened to kick baby out of pregnant girlfriend is jailedMan who threatened to kick baby out of pregnant girlfriend is jailed

Internet ticket touts guilty of fraud in landmark trial in UKInternet ticket touts guilty of fraud in landmark trial in UK


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fianna Fáil parliamentary party split over coalition with Sinn Féin Fianna Fáil parliamentary party split over coalition with Sinn Féin

Man charged with Lyra McKee murder to appear in courtMan charged with Lyra McKee murder to appear in court

Mother who lost baby says more will die until HSE actsMother who lost baby says more will die until HSE acts

Howlin quits after election maulingHowlin quits after election mauling


Lifestyle

It’s a good idea to know if cardiovascular problems run in your family – but lifestyle factors also play a key role. Abi Jackson finds out more.Family history of heart disease? Here’s what you need to know

If you’re struggling to get your baby to sleep at night, try these tips.10 ways to help get your baby to sleep

Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.Disney’s interactive Star Wars hotel set to take reservations this year

Galway’s ever-splendid Kai restaurant and cafe returns with its Cookbook Club (February 25), this time focussing on London restaurant Dishoom’s From Bombay With Love and a cuisine inspired by legendary Irani cafes in late 19th century India, with chef/proprietor Jess Murphy serving up family-style sharing platters of dishes created from recipes in the book.The Menu: serving up the latest food news

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »