Josepha Madigan says TD's swing compensation case 'nothing to do with me'

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has refused to say if she played any role in advising Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey to take her swing compensation case to court, despite her family law firm representing the TD.

Ms Madigan declined to clarify if she "did or didn't" advise her Fine Gael colleague on the case, which Ms Madigan's family law firm lodged on their client's behalf in 2015 - two years before Ms Madigan left the firm.

Speaking to reporters at the RDS in Dublin on Saturday afternoon, Ms Madigan was asked if she had any role in the case.

She said: "Whether I did or didn't, there is client-solicitor confidentiality so I am not in a position to say.

I am not involved in the firm at all, it's nothing to do with me.

Asked if the controversy surrounding the case has affected Fine Gael's poll standing, Ms Madigan initially ignored the question.

Asked a second time, she said: "There have been a number of issues. You have to put this into context, this is a mid-term election, in the last 20 years there is no Government that has made gains in a mid-term election.

"If you look at the European elections for example there is 29% of a growth since 2014, which I think is a recognition of the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and the work that they have done in relation to Brexit."

Asked if Ms Bailey should withdraw the case, Ms Madigan said: "I think that's a matter for Maria Bailey, I am not going to comment on an individual case.

"I think we have to remember that this case is pending," said said adding that she didn't even know which court the action is being taken in as she is no longer in the firm.

"I don't even know the status of it and even if I did I am not going to comment on that either, it's a confidential matter."