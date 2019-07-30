Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

New British prime minister Boris Johnson has appeared to snub Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin after the offer was met with silence from Downing Street.

The Irish Examiner understands that Mr Johnson failed to give any answer to Mr Varadkar's offer during a 15-minute phone call yesterday which saw the two leaders clash over the future of the Brexit backstop.

After six days of radio silence, Mr Johnson finally phoned Mr Varadkar just before midday on Tuesday in the leaders' first one-to-one talks.

However, despite Government Buildings and Downing Street describing the discussion as "friendly", sources admitted that there were no breakthroughs - with the two leaders clashing on key points and Mr Varadkar's formal offer of a Dublin meeting failing to gain any response.

In a statement after the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson made it clear that he will "never put physical checks or physical infrastructure on the border" and remains "steadfast" in his commitment to the Belfast agreement.

However, he added that Britain "will be leaving the EU on October 31, no matter what" and that while his preference is to leave "with a deal", it can only be a deal "that abolishes the backstop".

In a separate statement, the Department of the Taoiseach agreed that talks were welcome - but reminded Mr Johnson "the backstop was necessary as a consequence of decisions taken in the UK and by the UK government".

While Mr Varadkar said he is open to "alternative arrangements" to the backstop, he pointedly said that "thus far satisfactory options have yet to be identified and demonstrated".

The Taoiseach's statement also underlined both governments' peace process responsibilities, and "recalled" that the "sovereign government" - London - has "impartial" responsibilities to all people in Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar also formally invited Mr Johnson for talks in Dublin. However, a senior Irish source said the offer was "not directly responded to" with Mr Johnson instead failing to give any answer.

"The ball is firmly in their court," an Irish source said.

Asked about the formal invitation last night, a Downing Street spokesperson said the British government has "nothing to add" to its statement.

Mr Johnson - who will meet leaders of Northern Ireland's parties in Belfast today after visiting Scotland and Wales on Monday and Tuesday - has stoked tensions by claiming he will refuse EU sit down talks unless Brussels and Dublin accept the backstop is gone.