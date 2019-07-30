News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 07:17 PM

New British prime minister Boris Johnson has appeared to snub Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin after the offer was met with silence from Downing Street.

The Irish Examiner understands that Mr Johnson failed to give any answer to Mr Varadkar's offer during a 15-minute phone call yesterday which saw the two leaders clash over the future of the Brexit backstop.

After six days of radio silence, Mr Johnson finally phoned Mr Varadkar just before midday on Tuesday in the leaders' first one-to-one talks.

However, despite Government Buildings and Downing Street describing the discussion as "friendly", sources admitted that there were no breakthroughs - with the two leaders clashing on key points and Mr Varadkar's formal offer of a Dublin meeting failing to gain any response.

In a statement after the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson made it clear that he will "never put physical checks or physical infrastructure on the border" and remains "steadfast" in his commitment to the Belfast agreement.

However, he added that Britain "will be leaving the EU on October 31, no matter what" and that while his preference is to leave "with a deal", it can only be a deal "that abolishes the backstop".

In a separate statement, the Department of the Taoiseach agreed that talks were welcome - but reminded Mr Johnson "the backstop was necessary as a consequence of decisions taken in the UK and by the UK government".

While Mr Varadkar said he is open to "alternative arrangements" to the backstop, he pointedly said that "thus far satisfactory options have yet to be identified and demonstrated".

The Taoiseach's statement also underlined both governments' peace process responsibilities, and "recalled" that the "sovereign government" - London - has "impartial" responsibilities to all people in Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar also formally invited Mr Johnson for talks in Dublin. However, a senior Irish source said the offer was "not directly responded to" with Mr Johnson instead failing to give any answer.

"The ball is firmly in their court," an Irish source said.

Asked about the formal invitation last night, a Downing Street spokesperson said the British government has "nothing to add" to its statement.

Mr Johnson - who will meet leaders of Northern Ireland's parties in Belfast today after visiting Scotland and Wales on Monday and Tuesday - has stoked tensions by claiming he will refuse EU sit down talks unless Brussels and Dublin accept the backstop is gone.

READ MORE

Facebook moderators should be given support of that provided to frontline workers, says privacy expert

More on this topic

Johnson promises 'frictionless trade at the border' following phone call with VaradkarJohnson promises 'frictionless trade at the border' following phone call with Varadkar

How Boris Johnson can win a snap election – and what the others can do to stop himHow Boris Johnson can win a snap election – and what the others can do to stop him

Boris Johnson’s new spin doctor was Tory-taunting chickenBoris Johnson’s new spin doctor was Tory-taunting chicken

‘Boris Johnson in public toilet’ wows scarecrow festival visitors in Laois‘Boris Johnson in public toilet’ wows scarecrow festival visitors in Laois

Boris JohnsonLeo VaradkarBrexitUKIrelandTOPIC: Boris Johnson

More in this Section

Calls for Government to ban co-living unitsCalls for Government to ban co-living units

Suspended sentence for man who invited 15-year-old boy to have sex in his bedSuspended sentence for man who invited 15-year-old boy to have sex in his bed

Man who came to Ireland on false passport 'was under pressure in Russia to entrap drug dealers'Man who came to Ireland on false passport 'was under pressure in Russia to entrap drug dealers'

Gardaí unable to locate financial advisor wanted for alleged contempt of courtGardaí unable to locate financial advisor wanted for alleged contempt of court


Lifestyle

Seasonal or year-round activities at your home could boost your bank balance and even help pay off the mortgage, says Kya deLongchamps.Seasonal or year-round activities at your home can boost your bank balance

The garden is absolutely bursting with beautiful fresh produce at present, summer vegetables, berries, currants, edible flowers... scarcely enough meal slots to get around to using it all.Darina Allen: Each tomato variety has an intriguing story

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »