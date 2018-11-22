Jobs summit to examine ways to future proof the labour market

The government is hosting a 'Future Jobs' summit today, as it develops a new national plan to protect the economy.

The Taoiseach will attend today's event at the Aviva, which will examine ways at 'future proofing' the labour market by looking at new technology and upskilling workers.

It will examine the impact measures to combat climate change have on jobs, as well as ways to ensure that sustainable jobs are created which embrace new technologies.

160 organisations involved in job creation will also be attending.

Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphries says they do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past.

"Future Jobs is a plan to embed resilience in our enterprise base and secure long-term economic prosperity," she said.

"We don't want to repeat the mistakes of the past and our economy to become uncompetitive."

Digital Desk