News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Jet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over Atlantic

Jet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over Atlantic
By Pat Flynn
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 01:12 PM

A transatlantic jet was forced to divert to Shannon Airport this morning after suffering a hydraulic system leak and failure off the Scottish coast.

Atlas Air flight ‘Giant’ 8327 was en route from Frankfurt Hahn airport to Portsmouth, New Hampshire in the U.S.

Shortly before 10.00am, when the Boeing 767-300(ER) jet was about 800km northwest of Donegal, the crew reported they were experiencing mechanical issues.

Later, the flight crew further advised controllers that they had “lost the majority of the fluid” from one of the jet’s hydraulic systems. The pilot also confirmed that as a result, this could potentially affect the plane’s braking capability on landing.

Shannon Airport’s fire and rescue service was placed on standby as a precaution and crews were waiting for the aircraft when it landed safely at 11am.

Emergency vehicles moved into position behind the jet after it landed however crews reported there was no evidence of a fluid leak.

An inspection of the runway was undertaken to ensure there had been no contamination of the surface by hydraulic fluid.

In the meantime, the jet was able to taxi to the terminal accompanied by airport fire crews. Engineers were also standing by at the terminal to investigate the hydraulic issue.

Atlas Air is a New York based cargo and passenger charter airline that also provides services to the U.S. military flying troops around the world.

READ MORE

Taoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday

More on this topic

Flights from Shannon to Paris and Barcelona available from next summerFlights from Shannon to Paris and Barcelona available from next summer

Mark Ruffalo calls on govt to withdraw support for Shannon LNG projectMark Ruffalo calls on govt to withdraw support for Shannon LNG project

Shannon Airport to welcome new Vienna route from 2020Shannon Airport to welcome new Vienna route from 2020

Flight diverts to Shannon after 'suspicious' phone found on boardFlight diverts to Shannon after 'suspicious' phone found on board


TOPIC: Shannon

More in this Section

Taoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance SundayTaoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday

Study finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issuesStudy finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issues

Gardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west DublinGardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west Dublin

Boris Johnson's comments on barriers to trade crossing Irish Sea defendedBoris Johnson's comments on barriers to trade crossing Irish Sea defended


Lifestyle

The rebirth of ‘Barracka’, or Barrack St, as a local hospitality hotspot on the narrow, vertiginous, cobble-stoned street began with the late, lamented publican, Tom Barry’s eponymous pub, halfway up the hill.Restaurant review: Cork's Pigalle right on the mark

Some time back, The Menu eagerly took delivery of what purported to be a definitive tome on vegan cuisine from one of the world’s premier cookbook publishers.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Irish Examiner readers are being asked to contribute to a new digital initiative on irishexaminer.com called Personal Insights.Personal Insights: We want to hear YOUR stories in YOUR words

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »