'It's so dark, it's unspeakable': Priest decribes community's shock at deaths of children in Dublin

The co-parish priest at St Finian’s Church in Newcastle, Co Dublin has spoken of the darkness that came to the community last week with the deaths of siblings Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley.

Speaking after mass on Sunday, Fr Doherty told RTÉ radio that the community could not put into words what had happened.

“The darkness, it's so dark, it's unspeakable. Grief, heartbreak, loss. And it affects and touches everybody in this community.

“Out of the darkness, somehow we have to find the light. In the kindness of people, there is light.”

Fr Doherty explained that many young families attended the mass, along with children preparing for First Holy Communion.

He used a jigsaw of a heart to explain to the children that “sometimes we can feel happy, sad, both or heartbroken.”

The children took a vote on where their heart should be and lit a candle, he said.