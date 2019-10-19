News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
IT@Cork Leader Awards: Leading tech sector innovators honoured

Chair Anthony O'Callaghan, Deirdre Clune MEP, Michéal Martin TD, Gillian Bergin Dell/EMC and Eoghan O'Mahony Senior Cluster Manager it@cork at the it@Cork Leaders Awards 2019. Pictures Gerard McCarthy
By Liz Dunphy
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 12:14 AM

Giants of Ireland’s tech sector were celebrated at last night’s it@cork Leaders Awards. A social media platform which aims to improve employee engagement at work, Workvivo, was voted Tech Startup of the Year.

Liam Begley, principal of Mayfield Community School, accepted the Trend Micro Excellence in Education Award for the school’s outstanding technology initiatives. He said the €5,000 prize will go towards new equipment and developing positive and inclusive STEM programmes in the school.

Tech trailblazers Shemas Eivers and Teddy McCarthy, founders of Client Solutions Ireland, the National Software Centre, Boole Investment Syndicate and IT@Cork, won the Tech Person of the Year Award. Speaking at the gala dinner at Rochestown Park Hotel, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said:

Every year these awards provide us with an opportunity to recognise and reward the invaluable contribution both the businesses and individuals involved make to the south-west region — and to the IT sector as a whole in Ireland.

“Each and every one of the candidates nominated here tonight are worthy of this recognition — without them, the region would not be the thriving IT hub it is today.”

Aidan Forde irish examiner, Gillian Bergin Dell/EMC, Conor Healy cork chamber and Chair Anthony O'Callaghan at the it@Cork Leaders Awards 2019. Pictures Gerard McCarthy
Aidan Forde irish examiner, Gillian Bergin Dell/EMC, Conor Healy cork chamber and Chair Anthony O'Callaghan at the it@Cork Leaders Awards 2019. Pictures Gerard McCarthy

Other winners included data management company Rinocloud which won the One to Watch award. Internet security f irm McAfee won the Corporate Social Responsibility Award, Vmware was the Best Workplace Award winner and the chairperson’s Community Award went to iWish.

Chair Anthony O’Callaghan, Deirdre Clune MEP, Micheál Martin TD, Gillian Bergin Dell/EMC, and Eoghan O’Mahony, senior cluster manager, it@cork, at the it@Cork Leaders Awards 2019.
Chair Anthony O’Callaghan, Deirdre Clune MEP, Micheál Martin TD, Gillian Bergin Dell/EMC, and Eoghan O’Mahony, senior cluster manager, it@cork, at the it@Cork Leaders Awards 2019.

It was the 14th year of the awards, which celebrate the south west’s tech sector heavy-hitters. And award organisers it@cork believes that support and recognition is increasingly important as Cork is set to become the country’s fastest growing region under the Project 2040 plan, and a place where new opportunity can meet exceptional ICT talent.

