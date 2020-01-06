'It shows the dangers our members face daily': Garda significantly injured after being dragged by car

Gardaí are trying to track down a driver after a garda suffered significant tissue injuries when he was dragged “a considerable distance” by a car.

Officers believe the driver is part of a crime group that was planning a theft in the south Dublin area at the time of the incident.

The young uniformed garda tried to get the driver to stop his car before being dragged by the vehicle and falling on the road.

The incident occurred at Dundrum Town Centre at 6.45pm on Sunday.

A Garda statement said: “In conjunction with security personnel at Dundrum Town Centre, gardaí observed a Blue Fiat Bravo Hatchback that was allegedly connected with a previous theft in the area and attempted to stop the car and apprehend the occupant.”

It said: “The driver failed to stop and fled from the scene at speed colliding with a male Garda member in the process. The member was dragged a considerable distance before falling on the road and later attended St Vincent's Hospital.”

Amid reports that the garda suffered a fractured ankle, the statement said: “Pending further medical assessments, it is known at this time that he has suffered significant soft tissue injuries to his lower leg.”

Gardaí said the fleeing car was recovered by officers at Kilcarrig Close, in Fettercairn, Tallaght.

“The driver of the car is understood to be part of a crime group that was planning a theft in the area,” the statement said.

Gardaí also said that two men, aged in their 40s, were earlier arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a theft and appeared before court on Monday morning.

Gardaí are concentrating on trying to locate the driver of the vehicle and are seeking the assistance of the public.

“Gardaí at Dundrum are appealing to the public for information in relation to this incident," the statement said. "If anyone is aware of the identity of the driver or has any information in relation to any individuals in this crime group, please contact gardaí.

“Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to the Blue Fiat Bravo Hatchback that was recovered at Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

In a comment on social media, the Garda Representative Association said: “Best wishes for a speedy recovery to the garda injured on duty in Dundrum, Dublin.

"It shows the dangers our members face daily.”

Last May, a garda received serious injuries when he tried to apprehend a driver who was fleeing gardaí at Birdhill, Co Tipperary.

The garda was dragged along by the jeep and received multiple injuries, including facial injuries and fractures.