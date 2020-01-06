News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'It shows the dangers our members face daily': Garda significantly injured after being dragged by car




By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, January 06, 2020 - 03:14 PM

Gardaí are trying to track down a driver after a garda suffered significant tissue injuries when he was dragged “a considerable distance” by a car.

Officers believe the driver is part of a crime group that was planning a theft in the south Dublin area at the time of the incident.

The young uniformed garda tried to get the driver to stop his car before being dragged by the vehicle and falling on the road.

The incident occurred at Dundrum Town Centre at 6.45pm on Sunday.

A Garda statement said: “In conjunction with security personnel at Dundrum Town Centre, gardaí observed a Blue Fiat Bravo Hatchback that was allegedly connected with a previous theft in the area and attempted to stop the car and apprehend the occupant.”

It said: “The driver failed to stop and fled from the scene at speed colliding with a male Garda member in the process. The member was dragged a considerable distance before falling on the road and later attended St Vincent's Hospital.”

Amid reports that the garda suffered a fractured ankle, the statement said: “Pending further medical assessments, it is known at this time that he has suffered significant soft tissue injuries to his lower leg.”

It shows the dangers our members face daily.

Gardaí said the fleeing car was recovered by officers at Kilcarrig Close, in Fettercairn, Tallaght.

“The driver of the car is understood to be part of a crime group that was planning a theft in the area,” the statement said.

Gardaí also said that two men, aged in their 40s, were earlier arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a theft and appeared before court on Monday morning.

Gardaí are concentrating on trying to locate the driver of the vehicle and are seeking the assistance of the public.

“Gardaí at Dundrum are appealing to the public for information in relation to this incident," the statement said. "If anyone is aware of the identity of the driver or has any information in relation to any individuals in this crime group, please contact gardaí.

“Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to the Blue Fiat Bravo Hatchback that was recovered at Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

In a comment on social media, the Garda Representative Association said: “Best wishes for a speedy recovery to the garda injured on duty in Dundrum, Dublin.

"It shows the dangers our members face daily.”

Last May, a garda received serious injuries when he tried to apprehend a driver who was fleeing gardaí at Birdhill, Co Tipperary.

The garda was dragged along by the jeep and received multiple injuries, including facial injuries and fractures.

READ MORE

New petrol and diesel cars to be banned by 2030 under proposed Climate Action Bill


More in this Section

Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks - reportsProperty tax agreement will be central to election talks - reports

Government approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70sGovernment approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70s

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental schemeMinister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »