Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irishman John Curran may have been murdered for his mobile

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 08:35 AM

It has emerged an Irishman murdered in South Africa may have been killed for his mobile phone.

Investigations are continuing after father of four, John Curran, was found dead at his apartment in Cape Town.

CCTV footage is being examined by officers as part of the investigations but no arrests have been made so far.

READ MORE: Cork shopowners call for lifting of Patrick Street car ban in run-up to Christmas

It is thought Mr Curran, who is originally from Dublin, was the victim of a robbery where only his phone was taken.

Local police are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry but no arrests have been made so far.

South African Journalist JJ Cornish says it does not appear the incident was a burglary that went wrong.

Mr Cornish said: "There is no indication of that at all. There was a British man who was stabbed in his flat in Greenpoint, not terribly far away, just last month and a 24-year-old man has been arrested in that regard."


KEYWORDS

MurderSouth AfricaIrelandJohn Curran

Related Articles

Fight crime by seizing the proceeds - EU moves against criminals’ loot

13 arrested in relation to 'serious incidents' in Dublin's south inner city

CAB seize five luxury cars from major drug gang

Police probe Irish charity worker's murder in SA apartment

More in this Section

St Patrick’s Bridge to stay open amid car ban anger

CUH looks to reinstate helipad after 15 years

Simon Harris: Medics should cancel Christmas holidays

The Lotto results are in....


Breaking Stories

The woman behind the West Cork-shot award-winning film

David Attenborough is striking the right balance with new series

Scene + Heard: What's going on around the country

Ask Audrey: I’ll be looking to attract well-bred types from all over the world, except Waterford

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »