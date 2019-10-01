News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irishman jailed in US for trafficking rhino horn

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 09:37 PM

An Irishman has been jailed in the US for trafficking in rhinoceros horn.

50-year-old Richard Sheridan, with an address at Cottenham in Cambridge in the UK, was sentenced to 14 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

According to court documents, he bought a libation cup made from an endangered rhino horn at a North Carolina auction house.

He then smuggled it out of the country.

US prosecutors said the sentence will help fight organised crime gangs trading in protected and endangered species.

TOPIC: US

