Irish Water to come before Oireachtas committee over water crisis

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 10:03 AM

Irish Water has agreed to come before an Oireachtas committee next month over this week's water crisis.

600,000 people in Dublin, Meath and Kildare are able to drink from their taps again this morning, but the country's biggest ever 'boil water' was in place for 72 hours.

Noel Rock, chairman of the Oireachtas housing committee, asked Irish Water to attend its next meeting on November 5 to explain what went wrong at the Leixlip water treatment plant.

Executive director of Irish water Yvonne Harris said: "We will continue to work with the HSE and the EPA and any other agencies required to continue the remedial work in Leixlip to continue to monitor any possible issues or incidents and take corrective action."

