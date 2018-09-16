Irish Water renews Cork conservation appeal

Irish Water has issued another conservation appeal to customers across Cork amid continuing pressure on water supplies in the city and county.

Despite recent rainfall replenishing some surface water sources, the utility says it will take longer for groundwater supplies to return to sustainable levels.

In the Cork City area, from Ovens and Ballincollig in the west to Little Island and Cobh in the east, and from Blarney and Tower in the north to Ringaskiddy, Carrigaline and Crosshaven in the south, water supplies are being maintained from the three water treatment plants at Inniscarra, Lee Road, and Glashaboy.

However, water levels in Inniscarra lake, which supplies large areas to the south of Cork City and the harbour area, remain at historically low levels.

“While there is no immediate risk to these supplies, the lack of significant rainfall has continued into September and we are therefore appealing to the public to do what they can to reduce water use,” said a spokesman.

In North Cork, water levels in the Newmarket regional supply, which is served by groundwater sources, are extremely low.

Areas affected include Newmarket, Kanturk, Tullylease, Kilbrin, Meelin, and Boherbue with night-time restrictions set to continue.

As well as fixing leaks and managing pressure levels, work is now underway to identify alternative water sources, Irish Water said.

The utility has also appealed to customers served by the Charleville water supply scheme, which serves Charleville, Buttevant, and Newtownshandrum, to continue water conservation efforts.

Irish Water customers in West Cork have escaped restrictions so far, but customers in Clonakilty, Rosscarbery, Timoleague, Courtmacsherry, Coppeen, Bantry, and Kealkill have been asked to continue to conserve water.

The hose-pipe ban remains in place until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, 30 Irish Water staff joined colleagues from Ervia and Gas Networks Ireland for a ‘Big Beach Clean’ at Pilot’s Quay in Cobh.

They collected more than 50 bags of rubbish, including large amounts of baby wipes and plastic ties.