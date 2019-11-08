News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish trucker hopes to be home this weekend after 15 stowaways found in lorry he was driving

The truck at the scene yesterday. Picture via BBC
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 10:49 AM

The Irish truck driver arrested in the UK after 15 men were found in the back of a lorry, is hoping to come home this weekend.

The 55-year-old man was released without charge last night after he was arrested following the discovery in Wiltshire, England yesterday.

The truck belongs to a Cork-based company, Delaney Transport. The men found inside the container – believed to be aged between 16 and 30 – are from Iran and Iraq.

The Irish truck driver was travelling from Calais to Dover and on his way to Pembroke to get the ferry back to Cork, when he heard what he described as a banging noise from inside the truck, and called the police.

When they arrived, they opened the back of the truck and found the stowaways.

Ambulance service staff carried out initial medical checks on the group and all but one were deemed fit and well and were taken into custody. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution but was later released into custody.

The Irish truck driver was also taken into custody, and was released late last night. The truck remains in police custody, and is expected to be released back to Delaney Transport today or tomorrow.

