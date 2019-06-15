News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish Rail doing everything they can to help gardaí investigate 'shocking and upsetting racial abuse' on train

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 07:31 AM

Irish Rail is describing an incident of alleged racial-abuse on a train as "shocking" and "upsetting".

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information into the incident, which took place on the Belfast-to-Dublin line last Sunday evening.

A man boarded at Dundalk and allegedly began to racially abuse a family.

Barry Kenny, from Irish Rail, said the matter is being taken extremely seriously.

Mr Kenny said: "Well, we've provided the information that the customers have provided to us and the families themselves of what was really quite shocking and upsetting racial abuse from the individual on board.

"We had security meet the train at Connolly Station as well, but obviously it's important that these are pursued and we can help the gardaí secure a prosecution."

Gardaí said that as the family were travelling on the 7.05pm train last Sunday evening, a man boarded the train at Dundalk at about 8.15pm.

It is alleged that he began to racially abuse the family.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating Mayo woman's death not looking for anyone else as they question man

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station.

They are appealing especially to anyone who may have mobile phone footage or a voice recording of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

Pogba determined to turn racist jeers into smiles of joy

'Undercurrent' of low-level racist violence in Ireland, says European human rights group

Dominic Raab attacks Labour for failing to stamp out anti-Semitism

Palace support ‘gobsmacked’ club doctor after racist abuse near ground

racismIrish RailTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Two Irish people scoop €500k in EuroMillions Plus

Man arrested following discovery of woman's body in Westport

'I got a second chance at life': Breast cancer survivor who left school at 17 graduates from Trinity

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of alleged racial abuse on train


Lifestyle

What next for Madonna?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »