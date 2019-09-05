News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish Prison Service spent €325,000 on Sky Sports and other premium channels for inmates

Irish Prison Service spent €325,000 on Sky Sports and other premium channels for inmates
By Darragh McDonagh
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 02:28 PM

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) has spent more than €325,000 providing inmates with access to Sky Sports and other premium channels during the past four years, new figures have revealed.

A total of €6,730 a month was paid to multi-channel providers last year so that prisoners could enjoy some of the most expensive digital TV packages while they serve time behind bars.

All inmates have access to free-to-air channels on televisions in their prison cells, and can upgrade to digital packages by having a small sum deducted from their daily pocket money. Prisoners can also access premium channels such as Sky Sports in the recreational areas of enhanced landings – common areas equipped with large television screens.

A deduction of 15 cent for in-cell television services is automatically taken from the daily gratuity payment that every inmate receives from the IPS.

The prison service has defended its expenditure on premium TV services for prisoners, stating that incidents of self-harm and suicide had been dramatically reduced since the introduction of televisions. An IPS spokesman said: “Prisoners serving sentences are very much isolated from society and access to televisions, radios and newspapers are important to help keep prisoners connected with society and their communities."

In addition, [TV services] also provide entertainment when [prisoners are] locked in their cells. Following the introduction of TVs, the incidents of self-harm and suicide dramatically dropped in our prisons.

All prisoners receive ‘pocket money’ of up to €2.20 per day, which can be used to buy non-essential goods such as cigarettes, sweets and computer games. It can also be used to pay the small fees for access to digital TV subscriptions.

More than €2.8 million was doled out to inmates in pocket money last year, according to records released under the Freedom of Information Act. Prisoners can also earn an additional €3.50 per week for chores such as cooking and laundry.

A total of €80,760 was spent by the IPS on multi-channel services last year, representing a small reduction from the €83,357 that it paid for the same services in 2017. The expenditure on channel subscriptions in 2016 and 2015 was €82,144 and €80,356, respectively, bringing the total over the four-year period to €326,617.

The IPS said it is not possible to provide a breakdown of payments for individual channel packages, but confirmed that Sky Sports is among the premium TV channels made available to prisoners.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson reportedly received no warning ahead of brother's resignation

More on this topic

Special Report: Man who unlocked secrets of the prison service now feels confinedSpecial Report: Man who unlocked secrets of the prison service now feels confined

Violence in UK prisons continues to soar as self-harming hits new highViolence in UK prisons continues to soar as self-harming hits new high

UK report finds thousands of 'super-prolific' criminals spared jail last yearUK report finds thousands of 'super-prolific' criminals spared jail last year

Overcrowded prisons: Major challengeOvercrowded prisons: Major challenge

TOPIC: Prison

More in this Section

Mary Lou McDonald: Westminster will never protect Irish interestsMary Lou McDonald: Westminster will never protect Irish interests

Teachers invited to free anti-bullying trainingTeachers invited to free anti-bullying training

PSNI chief orders inquiry into RUC officers’ murdersPSNI chief orders inquiry into RUC officers’ murders

€80m development of 340 new homes in Waterford city approved€80m development of 340 new homes in Waterford city approved


Lifestyle

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

I’m not going to bother with my buddy Michael any more.Learner dad: You’ve finally gone grey’, was his greeting, as if that’s an okay thing to say to a 52-year-old man

Rowena Walsh meets Rosie Smith-Dunne, an energetic 91-year-old who is happily still helping others after a lifetime of volunteering.Giving back: Meet the 91-year-old who continues to help others

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »