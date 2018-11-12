Irish language officer appointed for Múscraí Gaeltacht

By Pet O’Connell

An Irish language planning officer has been appointed for the Múscraí Gaeltacht in a bid to increase the level of Irish spoken daily in the Mid-Cork region.

Rosaí McCarthy will take up a three-year contract within weeks.

She was previously the language planning coordinator for local development cooperative Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí in 2016-17, and was responsible for putting together the area’s language plan, which was given Government approval in May this year.

According to Census 2016, Múscraí is home to 3,785 people, 4% of the country’s total population in Gaeltacht areas of 96,090.

It emerged that across all Gaeltacht areas, only about 20,600 spoke Irish on a daily basis outside the education system, while a total of 63,664 were fluent.

The Múscraí Gaeltacht encompasses the villages of Baile Mhic Íre, Baile Mhúirne, Béal Átha ’n Ghaorthaidh, Cill na Martra, Cúil Aodha, and Réidh na nDoirí.

Ms McCarthy’s full-time appointment begins at the end of November and she will be responsible for leading the implementation of the area’s language plan, with €100,000 Government funding granted for its administration for its first year.

It is yet to be decided in which office in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí the language planning officer will be based. Although the manager of the co-operative has been based in Cill na Martra, that office may not be used to accommodate the language planning officer.

Comharchumann chairman Jerh Ó hÉalaithe said: “We are looking at options at the moment as to where they will be based.”

A new manager for the co-operative is also due to be appointed shortly after candidates for the vacant post were interviewed last week. Comharchumann committee members met last week to discuss the recommendations of an interview board after the job became available at the end of the tenure of former TG4 reporter Grett O’Connor, who was acting manager.

Ms McCarthy’s job as language planning officer will be focused on increasing the level of Irish spoken in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí.

Mr Ó hEalaithe said: “The aim is to have more people speaking Irish daily in the Gaeltacht.

“That takes in everything to do with culture and language, music, sean-nós, drama — and Irish classes would be a priority.”

Among the first projects on the list for Ms McCarthy will be assisting a newly-formed local committee in advancing proposals for a creche in Baile Mhic Íre. An Irish language creche was among the language plan’s key recommendations, but draft plans for a €1m building are being examined after an offer of a site made by developer Michael Murnane at the Cluain Réidh housing estate, where Cork County Council has granted planning for more than 20 homes.