Irish citizens stranded in Peru touch down in Dublin

Update: The flight with over 130 Irish citizens who were stranded in Peru has landed at Dublin Airport.

Earlier: More than 130 Irish citizens will touch down in Dublin airport today after they were repatriated from Peru.

The country closed its borders two weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Irish government had to seek diplomatic approval to rescue them.

The British Airways flight from Lima landed at London's Heathrow Airport this morning and a connecting flight to Dublin is due this afternoon.

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach, thanked the Peruvian authorities for their help.

“Our embassy arranged for the transfer by road of many of our citizens from remote parts of Peru to the airport in Lima, journeys which in some cases took over 24-hours,: she said.

“The Tánaiste spoke with Peru’s foreign minister on Thursday, 26 March.

“Ireland is very grateful to the Peruvian authorities for facilitating the departure of our citizens.”