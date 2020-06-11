News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish-born refugee, 7, loses appeal over refusal of Irish passport

Irish-born refugee, 7, loses appeal over refusal of Irish passport
The boy and his mother have refugee status and his father has since got permission to remain here following a family reunification application on foot of the mother’s refugee status.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 04:10 PM

A seven-year-old boy who got refugee status after being born here to an Afghan couple has lost his appeal aimed at being recognised as an Irish citizen.

The Minister for Justice refused the boy an Irish passport after his father’s refugee status was revoked in 2014 on the basis the father had given false and misleading information in 2005 when he sought asylum here, including not disclosing he had previously sought asylum in the UK.

The boy and his mother have refugee status and his father has since got permission to remain here following a family reunification application on foot of the mother’s refugee status.

The boy’s younger sister holds an Irish passport.

In High Court proceedings, the boy, through his father, argued, because his father was resident in Ireland for the specified period set out in the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act, the refusal of the boy’s passport application should be quashed and he should be declared an Irish citizen.

The High Court rejected his claim the Minister erred in deciding he was not an Irish citizen despite his father having lived here for an aggregate of more than three years out of the four years immediately preceding his birth in 2013.

In a judgment today, a three-judge Court of Appeal dismissed the boy’s appeal against the High Court decision.

Outlining the background, Mr Justice Brian Murray said when the father came here in 2005, he claimed he fled Afghanistan because he was at risk of persecution there because he had been born in Russia, was not a Muslim and his father had been killed by a Mujahedin commander.

He got refugee status in 2006, married the boy’s mother in Pakistan in 2007 and she got permission in June 2012 to reside here on foot of a family reunification application.

The father travelled to Afghanistan in September 2012 and was stopped by immigration officials at Dublin Airport on return with his wife in November 2012.

It emerged his fingerprints matched those of another man who unsuccessfully sought asylum in the UK in 2002 and was later recorded as an absconder by the UK Border Agency.

The father was later advised the Minister was revoking his refugee status with effect from August 2013 arising from false statements in his asylum application here, including that he left Afghanistan in 2004 and had not previously applied for asylum in any other country.

The boy was born in June 2013 and an application was made in February 2014 for an Irish passport for him.

The Minister refused because he was not satisfied the boy was an Irish citizen. In February 2015, the boy and his mother both got refugee status, without prejudice to his argument he is an Irish citizen.

In the High Court case, the boy’s father accepted he failed to disclose in his Irish asylum application that he previously sought asylum in the UK.

He said he feared, if he disclosed, that he would be returned to the UK and deported to Afghanistan.

READ MORE

Shopping centres reopen: 'The days of leisurely browsing have come to an end'

He said he had gone to visit his mother in Afghanistan in September 2012 and she had died shortly afterwards.

The revocation of the father’s refugee status was not challenged in the case, Mr Justice Murray noted.

The “undisputed” evidence was the residence permission granted to the father, on which the boy relied to ground his claim of citizenship, was obtained by the father through provision of false and misleading information.

That meant it was not a permission within the meaning of section 5.1 of the Immigration Act 2004 – which provides no non-national may be in the State other than in accordance with a permission of the Minister, he said.

The revocation of the father’s refugee status meant it was not in force when the father was physically present in the State and Section 5.3 of the Act, which refers to members of the family of a refugee, did not operate to disapply Section 5.1 insofar as the father’s residence was concerned, he said.

Therefore, the father’s presence in the State was not reckonable for the purposes of his son’s citizenship and the boy’s appeal must be dismissed, he concluded.

READ MORE

Number of contacts for confirmed Covid-19 cases almost double since restrictions eased

More on this topic

Garda detectives attacked by 15 youths in Dublin, court hearsGarda detectives attacked by 15 youths in Dublin, court hears

Impact on bird feeding grounds cited as permission for 657 apartments in Dublin overturned Impact on bird feeding grounds cited as permission for 657 apartments in Dublin overturned

Man, 19, with cerebral palsy settles case against Rotunda Hospital for €6.5mMan, 19, with cerebral palsy settles case against Rotunda Hospital for €6.5m

'True predator' jailed for seven years for 30 counts of sexual abuse of four girls'True predator' jailed for seven years for 30 counts of sexual abuse of four girls

courtTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Contempt of court accused claims  'kidnapped' by Gardai and asks Judge to address him by first nameContempt of court accused claims  'kidnapped' by Gardai and asks Judge to address him by first name

Firm tracked stolen van with innovative appFirm tracked stolen van with innovative app

Two communities devastated by crash which claims life of 13 year-old boyTwo communities devastated by crash which claims life of 13 year-old boy

Application by those who allege personal data compromised in INM data leak is deferredApplication by those who allege personal data compromised in INM data leak is deferred


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: It's Douglas Road so you'll need a tent that costs more than a row of houses in Carrigtwohill

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad days of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »