Irish band shocked as three asylum seekers hide under their tour bus from France to Galway

Rock band Two Door Cinema Club have spoken of their shock at the discovery of three asylum seekers who stowed away under their tour vehicle all the way from France to Galway.

The Co Down band were playing at the Galway International Arts Festival. On arrival the three males, believed to be from Sudan, were discovered. Two of those who emerged from under the vehicle were aged just 16 and the other was aged 20.

In a series of tweets from the band's official Twitter account, one of the members of the group appealed for more empathy and understanding towards those entering the asylum system.

"When we arrived in Galway on Friday, (three) young men: two 16 year olds and a 20 year old, came out from the spare tyre compartment in the undercarriage of our truck," the band said.

These young men were from Sudan and we struggled to completely understand each other but what we can gather is they got into the truck somewhere in France and had stayed hidden through hundreds of miles of driving and an 18-hour ferry crossing.

"The police were called when they were discovered at @GalwayIntArts and we’ve been assured that Irish Immigration Officers treated them well but there’s been a nagging feeling in me ever since that I have to get out.

"Three young men who risked everything for a better life. Three young men going into Direct Provision. I hope that these young men are treated with compassion and that ultimately they’ll be welcomed into their new local community.

There is so much hate out there directed towards asylum seekers, like these three young men and it breaks my fucking heart. We need more compassion and empathy, not less.

"I’m so relieved that those three young men are alive and well but their struggle doesn’t end now. Direct Provision is not fit for purpose. They need love and support from their new community and to be welcomed in.

"I can’t even begin to imagine the journey that these young men have undertaken or the lives they’ve left behind. I feel helpless and sad but also hope. Hope that they’ll be accepted by the awesome people of Galway."

The series of tweets concluded with an appeal to look at the work of non-profit organisations such as ourtable.ie and the message: "More love. More empathy. More compassion."

The men were initially detained at the Fisheries Field and then later taken to Mill Street Garda Station.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau was also notified and the men underwent a medical assessment and have since been processed into the DP system.

Galway International Arts Festival confirmed that three men were found under the body of a truck at the Fisheries Field shortly after it arrived from France last Wednesday.

It's understood gardai are investigating the circumstances of how the men entered Ireland.

Two Door Cinema Club formed in 2007 won the Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year 2010 and donating the prize money to a local charity.