News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ireland’s newest mobile phone network removes PSC as form of identification after concerns raised

Ireland’s newest mobile phone network removes PSC as form of identification after concerns raised
By Cianan Brennan
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 05:11 PM

Ireland’s newest mobile phone network has removed the controversial Public Services Card as a requested form of identification after concerns were raised with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

GoMo, a division of the Eir telecommunications group, launched on October 15 to a deal of fanfare, with prices totalling half of the nearest cheapest competitor in the Irish mobile market for the first 100,000 customers.

The sim-only, online-only carrier runs on Eir’s national mobile network. However it exists as a competitor to the company’s own Eir Mobile brand.

For four days from GoMo’s launch the PSC was one of five accepted forms of identification, together with an “ID number”, on the carrier’s application portal.

Under the Social Welfare Consolidation Act 2005, the legislation most frequently cited by the State as giving a legal basis for the PSC, any enterprise seeking to request the card as a form of identification which is not on a list of specified bodies is committing an offence, with a penalty upon indictment of €13,000 or three years in prison, or both.

After concerns had been raised with Social Protection, the Department with overall responsibility for the PSC project, the card option was removed from GoMo’s site. Eir was contacted for comment but did not respond.

The Irish Examiner asked the Department of Social Protection whether or not GoMo’s use of the card constituted a breach of the 2005 act, and if so whether or not any prosecution would ensue. A response had not been received at the time of publication.

Antoin O Lachtnain, director with Digital Rights Ireland and the originator of the initial complaint against GoMo, said that to the best of his knowledge this is the first example of the PSC being used on a web form, but that it’s unlikely to be the last.

He added that the fact the card was one of multiple forms of viable identification in use by GoMo is irrelevant.

“It doesn’t matter that it’s optional, the assurance we got is that the card wouldn’t be used like this, in this kind of context,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“It’s supposed to be used for public services. The dangerous road that we’re on is that it will become a de facto State identity card, and it’s difficult to stop that from happening if large businesses like Eir just presume that they can use it in this way,” Mr O Lachtnain said.

It has been speculated that the web form may have been input from an international template, with the assumption erroneously made that the PSC equates to the national identity card seen in many European countries.

More on this topic

Donohoe ordered that PSC system be usedDonohoe ordered that PSC system be used

Department yet to reply to Public Services Card info requestDepartment yet to reply to Public Services Card info request

High-ranking civil servant 'made zero effort to answer committee's questions on Public Services Card' - PAC chairHigh-ranking civil servant 'made zero effort to answer committee's questions on Public Services Card' - PAC chair

PSC fall-out: Department of Social Protection accused of ‘mass surveillance’PSC fall-out: Department of Social Protection accused of ‘mass surveillance’


TOPIC: Public services card

More in this Section

Kodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer saysKodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer says

Cork town moves to end private operation of pay parking enforcement Cork town moves to end private operation of pay parking enforcement

Garda-PSNI relationship 'could be undermined' without Brexit agreementGarda-PSNI relationship 'could be undermined' without Brexit agreement

Cork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists sayCork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists say


Lifestyle

A scientific study has found that the teatime treat is just as effective as shop-bought energy gels.You might want to swap your energy gels for mashed potato on your next run

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »