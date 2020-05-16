News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

INTO: Teachers and students might need PPE when schools reopen

INTO: Teachers and students might need PPE when schools reopen
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 03:43 PM

The country's largest teachers' union says primary school children might have to wear personal protective equipment when they go back to class.

Schools are not due to re-open until September, and the INTO says reduced class sizes could also be needed so physical distancing is observed.

General Secretary John Boyle expects teachers and students will do what is needed to make sure everyone's safe.

He said: “If the public health advice says that PPE has to be worn by students and teachers, teachers will certainly be up for that challenge and I’m sure the children will be as well.

“It will be different. It will be emotionally challenging for a lot of people.

“But if it has to be done in order to get schools open, I’m sure it will happen.”

READ MORE

Four more deaths in Northern Ireland as hospital-focused toll rises to 473

More on this topic

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise by 41Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise by 41

Italy to throw open its borders on June 3Italy to throw open its borders on June 3

Four more deaths in Northern Ireland as hospital-focused toll rises to 473Four more deaths in Northern Ireland as hospital-focused toll rises to 473

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother among arrests at anti-lockdown protestsJeremy Corbyn’s brother among arrests at anti-lockdown protests


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up