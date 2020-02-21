News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Inside MV Alta: The ghost cargo ship which lies on the rocks in Ballycotton

Inside MV Alta: The ghost cargo ship which lies on the rocks in Ballycotton
Wreck of the ghost ship MV Alta which was driven aground during Storm Dennis near Ballycotton, Co. Cork. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger.
By Christy Parker
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 03:40 PM

Photos and video material taken inside the ‘ghost’ cargo ship MV Alta, which lies marooned on rocks in Ballycotton for almost a week, is being circulated online.

The footage appears to have been taken at night, by an unknown number of young people, using just the light from their mobile phones to navigate the darkness.

The voices of the young men can be heard clearly on the video content as they wade through water in the ships hull before climbing a stairs to explore the boat’s interior.

One scene depicts the ships cluttered wheel house, which is in a dry condition with copious amounts of documents still perfectly preserved.

One of the intruders manipulates the wheel while another wearing a red top and blue is seen leaving the cabin.

Elsewhere two forklift trucks are among machinery stored on board.

Built in 1976, the 77-metre MV Alta has attracted worldwide attention, having drifted unmanned across the Atlantic in a voyage that began in September 2018.

It had been travelling from Greece to Haiti when it ran into trouble and became disabled over 2,000 km south-east of Bermuda.

Built in 1976, the Tanzania-flagged Alta was sailing from Greece to Haiti in September 2018 when it became disabled about 1,380 miles (2,220km) south-east of Bermuda.

The 10 crew members were rescued by the US coastguard and brought to Puerto Rico.

Personnel from Cork County Council board the wreck of the ghost ship MV Alta which was driven aground during Storm Dennis near Ballycotton, Co Cork. Picture; David Creedon/Anzenberger.
Personnel from Cork County Council board the wreck of the ghost ship MV Alta which was driven aground during Storm Dennis near Ballycotton, Co Cork. Picture; David Creedon/Anzenberger.

It is believed the ship was towed to Guyana but later hijacked twice. It was spotted by a Royal Navy ice patrol ship in mid-Atlantic in September 2019, apparently unmanned.

It finally ran aground at Ballycotton during Storm Dennis on February.

An individual claiming to be the boat’s owner has since come forward.

Cork County Council and gardaí have warned against boarding the boat, advising it is extremely dangerous to do so.

More on this topic

Helicopters may be used to remove oil containers from ghost shipHelicopters may be used to remove oil containers from ghost ship

Ghost ships due in Channel

'Ghost ships' expected in Channel tomorrow

War of words as 'ghost ships' sail closer


TOPIC: Ghost ships

More in this Section

11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car

West Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworksWest Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworks

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute


Lifestyle

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »