Home»Breaking News»ireland

INMO: HSE has no plan for extra patients in winter

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 03:35 PM

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) claim that the HSE has admitted to having no plan to deal with extra patients this winter.

The INMO said that they found it out during a meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission today with HSE and Department of Health officials.

They said that the HSE also admitted that they have been unable to fill 169 nursing posts in emergency departments across Ireland, for which they have funding.

On top of this, the INMO said, another 57 nurses would be needed to provide minimum levels of safe care, according to recognised staffing ratios. Yet extra funding for the posts is not available.

Speaking after the meeting, an emergency department nurse and INMO member said: “It’s impossible to think that things could get any worse. But winter is coming and there’s still no plan.

"It will simply be impossible to provide safe care.

“Emergency departments are overcrowded now, in summer. They’ll be warzones once winter comes.”

INMO Director of Industrial Relations, Tony Fitzpatrick, said: “Despite record overcrowding this summer, the HSE still don’t have a plan to deal with winter. Community health services are being cut, so emergency departments will face a tsunami of desperate patients with nowhere else to go.

“The recruitment and retention crisis is deepening, with hundreds of nursing vacancies in hospitals across Ireland.

"Nurses and midwives will be protesting at some of the worst-affected hospitals in the coming weeks. We cannot go on like this. The HSE has to be honest with the public.”


KEYWORDS

INMOhospitalHSEhealth

Related Articles

Nurses to hold HSE talks as hospitals see 'record overcrowding'

Survey: Patients feel safer in crowded wards than A&E

357 patients waiting on trolleys across the country; Limerick worst effected

Medics’ unions warn of staff shortages

More in this Section

Varadkar on housing crisis: 'We never said we could fix this overnight'

Gardaí investigating Bray Boxing Club shooting make arrest

66 reports of monuments during summer heatwave

Trump Baby to appear in our skies during Donald Trump's November visit


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 05, 2018

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 20
    • 29
    • 46
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »