Indiependence issues welfare message after teenager falls ill from 'bad batch of something'

By Joyce Fegan
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 04:50 PM

Cork's Indiependence Festival issued a welfare alert after a 19-year-old male was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with a "severe illness" after consuming drugs.

The young man was transferred on Friday, and festival organisers issued an alert on social media about a "bad batch of something".

"Welfare Message - We have reports of a bad batch of something in the campsite, do not consume any substances that you are unsure about, it has the potential to make you very sick. Please be careful and look after each other," the alert.

CUH also made a statement on social media which it later updated. The first post related to a "severe illness from taking ecstasy".

The second post said: "Update on previous alert. Single patient with severe illness. Hospital has been in contact with festival organisers and medical team on site. No new presentation. Reassuring to all."

A spokesman for the festival told the Irish Examiner that the young man's condition was being monitored and that there had only been one drug-related transferred to CUH.

"To clarify media reports of drug-related issues at INDIE19 we wish to confirm that since the event opened at 10am on Friday, August 2, we have had one drug-related transfer to Cork University Hospital.

"Chief Medical Officer William Wade has confirmed that on Friday evening a 19-year-old male was transferred to CUH having received treatment from the onsite doctor, he remains in CUH where his condition is being monitored. We have no further information at this time," the spokesman said.

The music festival is in its 10th year at Deer Farm, Mitchelstown and INDIE19 was the biggest event to date, with almost 15,000 people attending. Headliners included Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Lewis Capaldi and Gavin James.

One couple who are fans of Lewis Capaldi celebrated their wedding afters at the festival.

