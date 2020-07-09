News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Inclusion Ireland: 'Little or no help for those with disabilities’

Inclusion Ireland: 'Little or no help for those with disabilities’
Marinara Marcato, the founder of SMART Edu Club, who is running online virtual summer camps for children this summer.
By Jess Casey
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 12:00 AM

The closure of disability services has had a significant impact on people with intellectual disabilities, with many receiving little or no support since day services were suspended due to Covid-19.

These closures, in turn, have had a profound impact on people’s mental wellbeing, with increased reports of challenging behaviour, anxiety and loneliness.

That is according to Inclusion Ireland as it today launches a new report on the effect of the shutdown of adult day services on people with intellectual disabilities and their families.

People's engagement with their service in the months since the Covid-19 shutdown has been variable, a survey of 300 family members and 55 people with intellectual disabilities carried out by the charity found. 

While some people reported regular contact, daily online activities, and some face-to-face support, more than half (54%) of those who took part in the survey had little to no contact from the service supporting them since March. 

A survey of almost 300 family members and 55 people with intellectual disabilities found that more than 54% of respondents had little to no contact from the service that supports them since March.

Of these people, 5% were told they could get support in the event of an emergency or crisis, 15% had no contact at all, and 34% occasionally received a phone call to ask how they were getting on.

One-third of people with intellectual disabilities who responded to the survey said they have had little or no contact from their service.

Almost 40% of those who took part in the survey reported increased challenging behaviour, and one third reported increased anxiety. For 55% of people with an intellectual disability, loneliness became a significant issue when these services closed their doors. 

A further 22% of people said they had regular contact and support from staff by phone, some 16% had regular online support for activities and learning, 6% had occasional home visits from staff and 2% had direct access to their day centre. 

One respondent said they received "an odd text message, nothing else for 10 weeks”, while another described their support as a "box-ticking" exercise. 

The survey also found that 7% of respondents had no access to computer equipment at home, 12% had no internet access at home, and just 40% had access to a printer in case day services emailed resources to be printed. 

Virtual support does not work for people with the most complex disabilities and the previous service levels must be reinstated within public health guidelines, as a matter of priority.

That’s according to Enda Egan, the chief executive of Inclusion Ireland.

“People with disabilities and their families are seeing Ireland reopening and feel they are being left behind with no sign of services reopening,” Mr Egan said.

"The Minister for Health must make a Covid-19 fund available to ensure people with disabilities are supported to return to safe services that meet their personal needs in line with the plan for reopening Ireland.”

More on this topic

Rugby ace Johnny Sexton offers to run 36km Debra challenge in place of pal EmmaRugby ace Johnny Sexton offers to run 36km Debra challenge in place of pal Emma

Enable Ireland facing shortfall of €1.5m as charity shops shutEnable Ireland facing shortfall of €1.5m as charity shops shut

Michael Clifford: How the State breaks laws for childrenMichael Clifford: How the State breaks laws for children

Country's only MS respite centre faces further cutbacksCountry's only MS respite centre faces further cutbacks

TOPIC: Disability

More in this Section

Four men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in CorkFour men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in Cork

HSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hoursHSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hours

Eamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine MartinEamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine Martin

Covid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHOCovid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHO


Lifestyle

Dónal Clancy is a musician from An Rinn in Co Waterford. He will perform the music of his late father, Liam Clancy, in a special online solo performance on Thursday at 7pm as part of this year's Clonmel Junction Festival.Question of Taste: Dónal Clancy

BETWEEN 1973 and early 1975, John Lennon split with Yoko Ono, took up with his assistant May Pang and embarked on a period of intense creativity and outrageous behaviour. Lennon later described this time as his “lost weekend”.Rufus Wainwright has returned a new man

Stan O’Sullivan tells Ellie O’Byrne about the genre-busting album from 2007 that probably doesn’t get the recognition it deservesB-Side the Leeside - Cork’s Greatest Records: Louder & Clearer from Stanley Super 800

In recent times one of the most recurring and troubling conversations I have with teenagers, in therapy, is around their use of marijuana. Often parents seek out therapy because they have noticed a dramatic shift in their child’s behaviour.Richard Hogan: Beware of making light of your teen's marijuana use

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »