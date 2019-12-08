In pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits Ireland

Here's a look at Storm Atiyah as the weather warning kicks into place.

Press 22

Picture: Press 22

West Kerry looks very stormy at the moment #StormAtiyah pic.twitter.com/wfVUFWZAJB — Eva Ní Shúilleabháin (@Evanis) December 8, 2019

Looking out the window when the full tide is fuller than normal - with waves like walls of water, thunder, lightening, hailstones as big as golfballs and no electricity - you just have to spare a thought for those at sea, and those exposed to the elements#StormAtiyah #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/13aHZtJECz — The Reluctant Foodie (@ReluctantF00die) December 8, 2019

Wind veering west to northwest in #Dingle, conditions very changeable, showers of hail interspersed with bursts of sunshine as winds continue to increase. Red #weatheralert in place in #Kerry from 4-7 for #StormAtiyah; @rtenews pic.twitter.com/le9Mx4d1Ol — Marian O'Flaherty (@dinglenews) December 8, 2019

