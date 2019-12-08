News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

In pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits Ireland

In pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits Ireland
Picture: Press 2
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 04:01 PM

Here's a look at Storm Atiyah as the weather warning kicks into place.

Press 22
Press 22

Picture: Press 22
Picture: Press 22

Have any pictures you'd like to share?

TOPIC: Weather

